U.S. stock index futures signal gains, Oracle eyed

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1 up 0.23 percent, Dow Jones DJc1 futures up 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 futures up 0.07 percent at 0706 GMT.

* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday looks set to launch a fresh effort to invigorate the faltering U.S. recovery, embarking on what could be the first in a series of incremental steps to foster stronger growth. The central bank appears likely to try to push long-term borrowing costs lower by rebalancing its $2.8 trillion portfolio of bond holdings to weight it more heavily to longer-term securities.

* General Motors Co's chief executive on Wednesday expressed concern about the risk of a recession in the United States, but said pent-up demand was likely because of the need to replace ageing cars in the world's biggest economy.

* Oracle Corp forecast earnings for the current quarter that are higher than expected, as well as robust software sales, offering some reassurance to investors hoping that global technology spending is holding up. Shares of the company traded in Frankfurt were up 0.9 percent.

* Design software maker Adobe Systems Inc's sales outlook for the fourth quarter was buoyed by new customer additions, allaying investor fears of a slowdown in its growth. Shares of the company traded in Frankfurt were up 4.7 percent.

* PepsiCo Inc said it is forming a council to bring together its food and beverage units to take advantage of the combined scale of the company's businesses.

* European shares were down 0.8 percent on Wednesday morning after strong gains in the previous day, with investors taking some money off the table ahead of the conclusion of the Fed meeting.

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more economic stimulus and if Greece made progress in talks to avoid a default.

* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 7.65 points, or 0.07 percent, to 11,408.66 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 2.00 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,202.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 22.59 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,590.24. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)