U.S. stock index futures signal mixed open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1 down 0.21 percent, Dow Jones DJc1 futures up 0.47 percent and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 futures down 0.2 percent at 0847 GMT.

* Accenture Plc will be in focus after the technology outsourcing and consulting company reported market-beating quarterly results and forecast a strong 2012, allaying fears of an industry-wide slowdown triggered by a slowing U.S. economy and debt crisis in Europe. Shares in the company traded in Frankfurt were up 5.8 percent.

* Japanese shares inched up but struggled to hold gains with traders selling into strength, while European stocks were down 1.2 percent in morning trade, as renewed doubts about Europe's ability to tackle the region's debt crisis prompted investors to cash in some of the hefty profits made in the past three sessions.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that parts of the new 109 billion euro ($148.6 billion) rescue for Greece could be reopened, depending on the outcome of an audit from the "troika" team from the European Union, European Central Bank and IMF.

* On the macro front, investors awaited August durable goods orders, likely to show that long-lasting manufactured goods stagnated in August, cooling from the strong growth of a month earlier.

* Contract manufacturer Jabil Circuit Inc will be in the spotlight after it said quarterly adjusted profit beat market estimates, helped by lower costs.

* Two Linux software groups have joined forces, they said on Wednesday, to develop a new operating system for cellphones and other devices in collaboration with Intel and Samsung Electronics .

* U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Tuesday on efforts by euro zone officials to solidify the region's rescue fund and alleviate a sovereign debt crisis, boosting optimism.

* But equities ended off their highs for the day after a report suggested cracks were emerging in a previously agreed deal to tackle the crisis.

* The Dow Jones industrial average finished up 146.83 points, or 1.33 percent, at 11,190.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.44 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,175.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.14 points, or 1.20 percent, at 2,546.83. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)