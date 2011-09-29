U.S. stock index futures signal stronger open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, the Dow
Jones DJc1 and the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 up 0.9 to 1.2 percent.
* The final (third) Q2 estimate for gross domestic product
(GDP) will be released at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast a 1.2
percent annualized pace of growth, compared with a 1.0 percent
rate in the preliminary (second) estimate.
* First-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended
Sept. 24 are due at 1230 GMT. Economists predict a total of
420,000 new filings, compared with 423,000 in the prior week.
* At 1400 GMT, National Association of Realtors issues
Pending Home Sales for August. Economists expect a 1.8 percent
drop, compared with a 1.3 percent drop in the previous month.
* The Labor Department issues at 1230 GMT preliminary annual
benchmark revision to U.S. nonfarm payrolls for the five years
ended March 2011.
* At 1230 GMT, the Commerce Department issues revised Q2
Corporate Profits. In the preliminary Q2 report, profits rose
4.1 percent.
* Hewlett-Packard Co has hired Goldman Sachs Group
Inc to help the company defend itself against possible
activist investors who could push for change, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
* Asian technology companies came under pressure on Thursday
to slash prices of their tablet computers after Amazon.com
launched its Kindle Fire at a mass market-friendly
$199.
* Workers represented by the United Auto Workers union
approved on Wednesday a four-year labor contract with General
Motors , the first such deal for the top U.S. automaker
since its 2009 bankruptcy.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.2 percent in choppy trade, after opening lower, ahead
of a German vote to ratify new powers on the euro zone rescue
fund.
* International auditors return to Athens on Thursday to
deliver a verdict on whether Greece's tougher austerity measures
qualify for aid to avert a default that would plunge the country
into bankruptcy.
* Japan's Nikkei average reversed losses to retake
the 8,700 level for the first time in over a week, on a rush of
buying in the final half-hour of trade as some commodities and
U.S. stock futures recovered.
* Commodity-related stocks drove Wall Street lower on
Wednesday as stiff declines in energy and metals prices
underscored investor concerns about global economic weakness and
Europe's debt crisis.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 179.79
points, or 1.61 percent, to 11,010.90. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 24.32 points, or 2.07 percent, to 1,151.06.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 55.25 points, or 2.17
percent, to 2,491.58.