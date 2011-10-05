U.S. stock futures signal weaker Wall St open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, the
Dow Jones DJc1 and the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 down by between 0.3
and 0.4 percent.
* At 1215 GMT, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) releases its
September employment report. Economists expect 75,000 jobs were
created in September.
* The Institute for Supply Management releases at 1400 GMT
its September non-manufacturing index. Economists forecast a
reading of 52.9 versus 53.3 in August.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases at 1100 GMT
Weekly Mortgage Market Index for the week ended Sept. 30. The
mortgage market index read 767.9 and the refinancing index was
4,239.6 in the previous week.
* At 1130 GMT, Challenger, Gray & Christmas releases its
report on job cuts for September. Challenger reported 51,114
layoffs in August.
* The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to
ease a new air pollution rule that would require power plants in
27 states to slash emissions, The Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* Sprint Nextel said it will sell the next version of
Apple's iPhone, ending months of speculation about
whether it would become the third U.S. operator to sell the
popular device.
* Asian smartphone makers have a chance to exploit a rare
letdown from Apple after the new iPhone 4S failed to wow fans
and investors, leaving Android rivals better placed to grab
market share.
* EU regulators will formally object this week to the
planned merger of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext
, two sources with knowledge of the case said, which may
force the companies to offer concessions to ease competition
concerns.
* Oil and gas firm Anadarko Petroleum Corp said the
resource potential in the Offshore Area 1 of Mozambique's Rovuma
Basin had increased.
* Bank of New York Mellon was sued on Tuesday by New
York federal and state prosecutors who accused the bank of
cheating clients in foreign exchange transactions.
* European shares rose in early trade, led by banks after
European finance ministers agreed to safeguard the region's
lenders. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was up 1.3 percent.
* Japanese stocks gave up early gains and ended lower, with
the broad Topix index hitting its lowest level since the March
earthquake. The Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent.
* Investors rushed in to buy U.S. technology and other
beaten-down sectors as the S&P 500 dipped in and out of a bear
market on Tuesday, before a late rally drove the index to its
largest gain in more than a week.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 153.41
points, or 1.44 percent, to 10,808.71. The S&P 500 gained
24.72 points, or 2.25 percent, to 1,123.95. The Nasdaq Composite
gained 68.99 points, or 2.95 percent, to close at
2,404.82.
