Futures point to Wall Street extending rally

* Wall Street was set to rise on Thursday, extending a
rally into a third day, on optimism that European policymakers
are making progress in their efforts to help shore up troubled
banks.
* At 0851 GMT, futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, Dow Jones
DJc1 and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 were up between 0.7 and 0.9
percent.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European
shares was up 1.8 percent at 932.99 points, ahead of interest
rate and policy decisions from the European Central Bank and
Bank of England.
* The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 3.6
percent, extending gains after the European Union's executive
proposed member states carry out a co-ordinated recapitalisation
of banks.
* Shares in Apple fell in early trade on the
Frankfurt stock exchange , down more than 3 percent,
after co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs died following a long
battle with cancer and other health issues.
* Initial jobless claims are expected to rise to 410,000 for
the week ended Oct. 1, up from 391,000. Continuing claims are
seen rising slightly to 3.72 million from 3.71 million. The data
comes ahead of Friday's all-important non-farm payrolls.
* Constellation Brands , the world's largest branded
wine maker, will shed light on the state of consumer spending
when it reports fiscal second-quarter earnings. Analysts expect
a profit of 66 cents per share, up from 52 cents a year ago.
* On Wednesday, U.S. shares rose a second day, continuing a
recovery from a slump that had seen the S&P 500 enter
bear-market territory.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.2 percent;
the S&P 500 added 1.8 percent; the Nasdaq Composite
rose 2.3 percent.
