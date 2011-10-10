U.S. futures signal higher Wall Street opening

LONDON Oct 10 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher opening for equities on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, for the Dow Jones DJc1 and for the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 rising 0.9 to 1 percent.

* U.S. government offices and bond markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday, although U.S. stock markets will be open.

* Superior Energy Services Inc has agreed to buy Complete Production Services Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.7 billion, creating an entity that could expand its footprint in the oil-field services sector.

* The yuan hit a record high against the dollar on Monday, now up 30 percent on the U.S. currency since its landmark revaluation in July 2005, as worries over dollar liquidity eased.

* The leaders of Germany and France have promised to unveil new measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month, as international pressure builds for bold steps from Europe to avert an economic backlash of global proportions.

* Franco-Belgian bank Dexia agreed early on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured state guarantees in a rescue that could pressure other euro zone governments to strengthen their banking sectors.

* The Brent crude oil price rose above $106 a barrel, fuelled by optimism that demand in the world's largest consumer nation would hold after U.S. data allayed fears of a renewed recession and while the euro zone edged closer to a resolution of its debt crisis.

* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 0.4 percent on Monday after hitting a five-week high on Friday following better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll data.

* Japan's Nikkei average closed 1 percent higher.

* After nearly falling into bear-market territory, U.S. stocks on Friday finished the week higher, building gains on encouraging jobs data and hopes that Europe is dealing with its debt crisis.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.21 points, or 0.18 percent, at 11,103.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.51 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,155.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 27.47 points, or 1.10 percent, at 2,479.35. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Greg Mahlich)