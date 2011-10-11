U.S. stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS Oct 11 * U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wall Street on Tuesday following a brisk
rally, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1 down 0.7 percent, Dow
Jones DJc1 futures down 0.6 percent, and Nasdaq 100 NDc1
futures down 0.4 percent at 0938 GMT.
* The focus will be on the start of the earnings season,
with results due from aluminium major Alcoa , as investors
seek insight on the extend of the damage from a global slowdown
in economic growth.
* European stocks were down 0.6 percent in morning trade,
halting a brisk four-session rally as investors book some
profits ahead of Slovakia's parliamentary vote to ratify an
expansion of the euro zone's rescue fund. All 17 euro zone
states must ratify the EFSF expansion for it to take effect.
* The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has become systemic,
and risks to the economy are increasing rapidly with Europe's
banks in the danger zone, European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB)
Chairman Jean-Claude Trichet said on Tuesday.
* Trichet, who heads the European Central Bank as well as
the continent's super-watchdog on financial stability, said the
euro zone's EFSF bailout fund should be made as flexible as
possible, but without involving the ECB in leveraging it.
* Asian shares rose on Tuesday after China moved to support
its stock market by buying shares in major banks, fuelling
speculation that the country might be on the path to interest
rate cuts.
* U.S. regulators on Tuesday are set to give nervous
insurance companies, mutual funds and other big players in
financial markets a better idea of whether they will be tapped
for the same type of additional government scrutiny facing large
U.S. banks.
* Privately held U.S. oil and gas explorer Samson Investment
Co is considering strategic options including whether to sell
itself in a deal that could fetch as much as $10 billion, the
Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday, extending gains
into a second week as a pledge by German and French leaders
boosted hopes that the euro-zone debt crisis may be resolved.
* The Dow Jones industrial average surged 330.06
points, or 2.97 percent, to end at 11,433.18. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index climbed 39.43 points, or 3.41 percent,
to 1,194.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index shot up 86.70
points, or 3.5 percent, to close at 2,566.05.
* The gains lifted the S&P 500 above its 50-day moving
average for the first time since late July, a bullish technical
signal.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Will Waterman)