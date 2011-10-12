U.S. stock index futures signal weaker open

| PARIS
PARIS Oct 12 * U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a slightly lower open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with
futures for the S&P 500 SPc1 down 0.26 percent, Dow Jones
DJc1 futures down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 futures
down 0.22 percent at 0740 GMT.
* Alcoa will be in focus after posting disappointing
results. The top U.S. aluminum maker blamed the economic
slowdown that hurt demand and pushed metal prices lower for its
net profit missing forecasts, and the firm's CEO Klaus Kleinfeld
warned of weak economic conditions through the year,
particularly in Europe, "as confidence in the global recovery
faded."
* The company's stock traded in Frankfurt were down
5.9 percent.
* European stocks were down 0.7 percent in morning trade,
with investors booking recent lofty gains after Slovak lawmakers
rejected a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund.
* The parliament of Slovakia stalled the expansion of the
euro zone bailout fund, but international lenders said they were
likely to grant a loan to debt-stricken Greece in November,
buying time for a broader response.
* Slovakia is the only country in the 17-member currency
zone that has yet to approve the plan. The government of Prime
Minister Iveta Radicova fell after a small party in her ruling
coalition refused to back the plans.
* The outgoing government still expects to be able to enact
the measure as a caretaker administration by the end of this
week with support from an opposition party.
* European Commission President Jose Manual Barroso is due
to unveil a bank recapitalisation plan on Wednesday to help cope
with the euro zone's debt crisis.
* Investors will keep an eye on the Federal Open Market
Committee's minutes from its Sept. 20-21 meeting, to be released
at 1800 GMT.
* Millions of BlackBerry customers across four continents
are without email, messaging and browsing service on their
smartphones after a series of failures in Research In Motion's
private network. Extensive delays hit Europe,
the Middle East, Africa and India on Monday and the problems
spread to Brazil, Chile and Argentina on Tuesday in the latest
headache for the Canadian smartphone maker.
* U.S. stocks took a breather on Tuesday after the best five
days for the S&P 500 in more than two years as investors look to
earnings for a reason to extend the market's rebound.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.88
points, or 0.15 percent, at 11,416.30. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.65 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,195.54.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.98 points, or 0.66
percent, at 2,583.03.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Erica Billingham)