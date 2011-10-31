Wall St futures fall; signal lower open for shares

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open for
equities on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500
SPc1, the Dow Jones DJc1 and the Nasdaq 100 NDc1
down by between 0.6 and 0.9 percent.
* Troubled brokerage MF Global Holdings was nearing a
deal to file for bankruptcy protection and sell assets to
Interactive Brokers Group , according to reports.
* The Institute for Supply Management-New York releases the
October index of regional business activity at 1230 GMT. In
September, the index read 538.0.
* At 1345 GMT, the Institute of Supply Management Chicago
releases October index of manufacturing activity. Economists
forecast a reading of 59.0, compared with 60.4 in September.
* Amazon has added more titles to Prime Instant
Video with a new digital video licensing agreement with
Disney-ABC television group, giving Prime members more video
content for their new Kindle Fire.
* The China unit of investment bank JP Morgan won
approval to become a trading member of the Shanghai Gold
Exchange, the eighth foreign financial institute to obtain such
membership, said the exchange on its website (www.sge.com.cn).
* Google Inc is making another push to bring its
Web savvy to television sets, hoping to tap into a vast new
market despite consumers' lukewarm reaction to one of its
initial offerings.
* Allstate , the largest publicly traded home and
auto insurer in the United States, reports quarterly results.
Analysts expect its profit to tumble to 8 cents per share from
83 cents a year ago. Other companies announcing results included
Anadarko Petroleum and Humana .
* Groupon Inc is considering raising its IPO price range as
underwriters grow more confident about demand after completing
the East Coast leg of a two-week roadshow to woo investors.
* European shares fell 0.8 percent early on Monday,
giving back a little of last week's strong gains, with miners
hurt by falling metals prices after Japan intervened to stem the
rise in its currency against the dollar.
* Japan sold the yen for the second time in less than three
months after it hit another record high against the dollar,
saying it intervened to counter speculative moves that were
hurting the economy.
* The dollar leapt against the yen by the most in three
years, hitting a three-month high after the intervention, while
metals prices fell.
* U.S. stocks closed out a fourth week of gains in quiet
fashion on Friday, edging higher as the market took a breather
after rallying 3 percent on Europe's deal to stem its debt
crisis.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 22.56
points, or 0.18 percent, to 12,231.11. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 0.49 point, or 0.04 percent, to
1,285.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.48 points,
or 0.05 percent, to 2,737.15.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by David Holmes)