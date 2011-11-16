U.S. stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS Nov 16 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.4
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.3 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures up 0.4 percent at 1007 GMT.
* Dell will be in focus after the group's quarterly
revenue just missed Wall Street estimates, and it said full-year
revenue could be hurt by an industry-wide shortage of hard
drives.
* Starbucks, grappling with higher costs for coffee
and other key commodities, raised prices on some drinks in
several major markets.
* Apple moved to shore up its board after the death
of Steve Jobs, appointing Walt Disney chief executive
Bob Iger to its board to propel its media ambitions.
* Citigroup is planning to cut as many as 900 jobs
from its securities and banking division as it copes with
turmoil in equity and debt markets, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
* Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters
named Levi Strauss executive Robert Hanson as chief
executive on Tuesday, replacing Jim O'Donnell, who is retiring.
* Peabody Energy has acquired 90 percent of its
Australian takeover target, Macarthur Coal, clearing
the way for the U.S. coal miner to compulsorily buy the
remaining shares and increase its offer to A$4.9 billion ($5.0
billion).
* JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to issue U.S. commercial
mortgage securities backed by defaulted loans next year, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* On the economic side, investors awaited October's consumer
price index, as well as industrial production and capacity
utilization data.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps toward
formation of a new government in Italy and
stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 17.18
points, or 0.1 percent, to 12,096.16. The S&P 500 rose
6.03 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,257.81. The Nasdaq Composite
added 28.98 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,686.20.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Dan Lalor)