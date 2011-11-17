U.S. stock futures signal pause after sell-off

PARIS Nov 17 * U.S. stock index
futures pointed to a steady-to-lower open on Wall Street on
Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 flat, Dow Jones
futures down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures
down 0.15 percent at 1055 GMT.
* European stocks dropped 1.3 percent in morning trade,
mirroring a sell-off on Wall Street on Wednesday after ratings
agency Fitch said the outlook for U.S. banks could worsen if the
euro zone debt crisis is not resolved quickly.
* Germany and France have stepped up their war of words over
whether the European Central Bank should intervene more
decisively to halt the euro zone's debt crisis after modest bond
purchases by the central bank failed to calm jittery investors.
* Spain paid the highest rate to sell its 10-year debt since
1997 on Thursday, just shy of the 7 percent mark seen as
unsustainable, as the country is swept deeper into the euro
zone's debt crisis ahead of a Parliamentary election on Sunday.
* The Federal Reserve believes U.S. banks can withstand an
escalation of the European debt turmoil, but the fate of money
market funds is worrisome, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.
* Limited Brands Inc, parent of lingerie chain
Victoria's Secret, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, as tight expense controls boosted operating margins, and
raised its profit outlook for the year.
* Google Inc turned on the music at its new online
store, aiming to wrest the lead from Apple Inc and
Amazon.com Inc in audio entertainment distribution
despite the absence of a major record label.
* BHP Billiton , the world's biggest mining
house, said it had become more cautious over global economic
conditions in the last month.
* On the macro front, figures include housing starts and
permits, as well as weekly jobless claims.
* Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported
a 6 percent dip in fiscal second-quarter profit and forecast
lower than expected results for the current quarter as large
corporations trim technology spending.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with selling accelerating
late in the session on more warnings about the potential impact
of the euro zone's debt crisis on the global economy and the
banking system.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 190.57
points, or 1.58 percent, to 11,905.59. The Standard & Poor's 500
fell 20.90 points, or 1.66 percent, to 1,236.91. The
Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.59 points, or 1.73 percent,
to 2,639.61.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by David Holmes)