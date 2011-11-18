U.S. stock futures signal slight gains for equities

LONDON Nov 18 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a slightly higher open for equities on Wall Street on
Friday, with futures for the S&P 500, for the Dow Jones
and for the Nasdaq 100 up 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
* Deutsche Boerse AG and NYSE Euronext
confirmed on Friday plans to sell equity-option businesses
across Europe and to give rivals access to a major derivatives
clearinghouse, in an effort to win support for their $9 billion
merger from antitrust regulators.
* The U.S. economy is gaining steam as factories produce
more cars and slowing inflation relieves pressure on spending
power, putting the country on a stronger footing to resist an
economic storm gathering over Europe.
* The Conference Board releases at 1500 GMT its report on
October leading economic indicators. Economists forecast a 0.6
percent increase compared with a 0.2 percent rise in September.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly
index of economic activity for Nov. 11. In the previous week the
index read 122.3.
* H J Heinz Co will report quarterly earnings, and
some analysts expect the maker of ketchup, Ore-Ida potatoes and
other condiments to outperform its peers, due to the large
portion of sales it derives from emerging markets. Wall Street
has priced in a profit of 80 cents per share, up from 78 cents
per share in the same period a year ago.
* The trustee liquidating MF Global Holdings Ltd's
broker-dealer unit won court permission to distribute $520
million of cash, providing relief to customers whose accounts
have been frozen since it went bankrupt.
* Shares in Blue Coat Systems were up 13.4 percent
after the bell on Thursday as it reported results. However,
Salesforce.com Inc fell 7.4 percent after its results.
* Japan's Nikkei stock average slid below 8,400 to
its lowest level in more than a month after surging bond yields
in euro zone nations spooked investors and fuelled fears of
tightening global credit conditions. The index was down 1.2
percent.
* Italy's new government has announced far-reaching reforms
in response to a European debt crisis that on Thursday pushed
borrowing costs for France and Spain sharply higher, and brought
tens of thousands of Greeks onto the streets of Athens.
* European shares were down 0.7 percent on Friday,
extending a decline from the previous session, on mounting
worries that borrowing costs in several euro zone countries are
unsustainably high.
* On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
134.71 points, or 1.13 percent, to 11,770.88. The S&P 500
lost 20.73 points, or 1.68 percent, to 1,216.18. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 51.62 points, or 1.96 percent, to
2,587.99.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Will Waterman)