U.S. stock futures signal sharp gains for equities

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open
for equities on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P
500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
rising 2.2 to 2.6 percent.
* U.S. retailers racked up a record $52.4 billion in sales
over the Thanksgiving weekend, a 16.4 percent jump from a year
ago, as early hours and attractive promotions brought out more
shoppers, an industry trade group said on Sunday.
* U.S. oil company Anadarko Petroleum said its major
gas finds offshore Mozambique were actually twice as large as it
earlier thought, adding support to hopes that East Africa will
become another major gas production centre.
* The Commerce Department releases at 1500 GMT new home
sales for October. Economists forecast a total of 315,000
annualized units, compared with 313,000 units in September.
* Ternium, Latin America's second-largest steelmaker,
said on Sunday it would pay $2.2 billion to buy a stake in
Brazilian rival Usiminas from two of its minority
shareholders, despite tough conditions for mills in the
continent's largest economy.
* The Commerce Department will release October building
permits. In the original October release, 653,000 permits were
reported.
* The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases at 1230 GMT
its Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index for October. The
index read 85.2 in September.
* U.S. President Barack Obama will press European Union
officials on Monday to reach a definitive solution to their
sovereign debt crisis which is emerging as a major 2012 U.S.
election worry.
* European stocks rose more than 2 percent on
Monday in a rally mostly seen as technical, led by shares of
financial institutions helped by renewed hopes of fresh measures
to fight the euro zone debt crisis.
* Italy's prime minister faces a testing week as he seeks to
shore up the country's strained public finances, with an IMF
mission expected in Rome and market pressure building to a point
where outside help may be needed to stem a full-scale debt
emergency.
* U.S. stocks posted seven straight sessions of losses on
Friday, ending the worst week in two months, as the lack of a
credible solution to Europe's debt crisis kept investors away
from risky assets.
* The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 25.77
points, or 0.23 percent, to 11,231.78 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index declined 3.12 points, or 0.27 percent,
to 1,158.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 18.57
points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,441.51.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)