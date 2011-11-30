U.S. stock futures signal losses, focus on banks

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open for equities
on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500
, for the Dow Jones and for the Nasdaq 100
down 0.4-0.7 percent.
* Standard & Poor's reduced its credit ratings on 15 big
banking companies, mostly in the Europe and the United States,
on Tuesday as the result of a sweeping overhaul of its ratings
criteria.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp,
Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc,
HSBC Holdings Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc and UBS AG, were among the banks that had
their ratings reduced by one notch each.
* The ADP Employment report for November, due at 1315 GMT,
is expected to show its best reading since April and the third
consecutive gain greater than 110,000. The Pending Home Sales
Index, to be released at 1500 GMT, is seen rising for October.
* Samsung Electronics is set to resume selling
its Galaxy tablet computer in Australia as early as Friday,
after the South Korean technology firm won a rare legal victory
in a long-running global patent war with Apple Inc.
* Boeing could be at a disadvantage to Airbus because
the bankruptcy of AMR Corp, the parent of American
Airlines, places up to $40 billion of jet orders at the mercy of
a U.S. bankruptcy court, lawyers and bankruptcy experts said.
* Newmont Mining Corp said it has suspended
construction work at its Conga project in Peru in agreement with
the government, for the safety of employees and the community.
* U.S. communications regulators released a staff report
criticizing AT&T Inc's $39 billion plan to purchase
T-Mobile USA, even though they agreed on Tuesday to let the
companies withdraw their request for approval.
* Goldman Sachs has raised $600 million from clients
such as pension funds, wealthy families and large institutions
for a new fund that would provide start-up money to hedge-fund
managers, the Wall Street Journal said.
* European stocks fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday,
snapping a sharp three-session rally, after the Standard &
Poor's downgrade of a number of European and U.S. banks.
* On Tuesday, the Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day
on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data
and hopes for further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal
mess bolstered sentiment.
* Euro zone ministers agreed to ramp up the firepower of
their rescue fund, but couldn't say by how much, and may turn to
the IMF for more help as a jump in Italy's borrowing costs
pushed the region closer to financial disaster.
* The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 32.62
points, or 0.28 percent, at 11,555.63. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index ended up 2.64 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,195.19.
The Nasdaq composite index closed down 11.83 points, or
0.47 percent, at 2,515.51.