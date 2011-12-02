U.S. stock futures gain ahead of key jobs report

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open
for equities on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P
500, for the Dow Jones and for the Nasdaq 100
up 1 to 1.1 percent ahead of a key jobs report.
* U.S. employment growth likely picked up speed in November,
but the pace is not expected to be quick enough to bring down
the country's 9 percent jobless rate. Nonfarm payrolls likely
increased by 122,000 last month, according to a survey, which
would outpace October's 80,000.
* A top Chinese foreign ministry official said Europe cannot
expect China to use a big portion of its $3.2 trillion foreign
exchange reserves to rescue indebted nations, Beijing's
strongest rebuttal yet to suggestions it should bail out the
euro zone.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases at 1530 GMT its
weekly index of economic activity for the week ended Nov. 25. In
the prior week the index read 122.3.
* Europe's Airbus accused the White House of derailing open
competition by helping Boeing Co win a record aircraft
deal in Indonesia as details emerged of a behind-the-scenes
struggle over jobs and airplane sales worth almost $22 billion.
* Google Inc is pondering an Internet service to
help consumers shop online and take advantage of same-day
delivery, hoping to stanch the loss of Web traffic to Amazon.com
Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
* Three leading U.S. senators are inquiring into drugmaker
Pfizer Inc's efforts to limit the sale of generic
versions of its Lipitor cholesterol drug, which lost U.S. patent
protection this week.
* The biggest legal battle for the technology industry is
playing out in a federal court in Silicon Valley, where Apple
is trying to stop Samsung from selling
Galaxy phones and tablets in the United States.
* Sprint Nextel Corp, the No.3 U.S. mobile provider,
agreed to pay up to $1.6 billion to Clearwire Corp in
the next four years, easing concerns about a liquidity crisis at
Clearwire.
* European stocks rose 1.5 percent on Friday and
were set to post their biggest weekly gains since the onset of
the financial crisis in late 2008, on hopes of upbeat U.S. jobs
data and a bold solution to the euro zone debt crisis at the
Dec. 9 summit.
* U.S. stocks were trod water on Thursday after the previous
day's massive gains, but traders worried that recent strong data
could set the market up for a sell-off should Friday's jobs
report fall short of hopes.
* The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 25.65
points, or 0.21 percent, at 12,020.03. The S&P 500 lost
2.38 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,244.58. The Nasdaq Composite
gained 5.86 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,626.20.