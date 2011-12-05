U.S. stock index futures signal higher Wall St open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities
on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500,
the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.8-0.9
percent.
* The Institute for Supply Management releases at 1500 GMT
its November non-manufacturing index. Economists forecast a
reading of 53.5 versus 52.9 in October.
* Germany's SAP announced a $3.4 billion cash deal
to buy U.S. Web-based software company SuccessFactors,
joining the scramble among technology firms to offer
cloud-computing services to businesses.
* The Commerce Department releases at 1500 GMT October
factory orders. Economists expect a drop of 0.3 percent compared
with a 0.3 percent rise in September.
* The Conference Board releases at 1500 GMT its employment
trend index for November. In the previous report, the index read
101.9.
* Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose more
than 2 percent on Monday after Apple Inc's bid to halt
U.S. sales of its Galaxy line of products was rejected, easing
concern of slowing growth in its telecom business, which
generates revenue of $13 billion per quarter.
* General Motors has declared its strategy for
turning around its European carmaking unit Opel a failure,
Financial Times Deutschland reported on Monday, citing GM Vice
Chairman Steve Girsky.
* Citigroup Inc is discussing a plan to shuffle Asian
managers to reassure Japanese regulators as they prepare to
sanction the bank for alleged lapses in disclosure related to
the sale of financial products, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
* Payment processing company Visa Inc, which plans to
generate half of its revenue from markets outside the United
States, signed an agreement with the government of Rwanda to
expand its electronic payments services in the African country.
* U.S. metals recycler Commercial Metals Co rejected
billionaire investor Carl Icahn's buyout bid, saying the offer
substantially undervalues the company and is "opportunistic."
* China's services sector cooled in November to its weakest
growth in three months, an HSBC purchasing managers' index
showed on Monday, the latest data portraying an economy slowing
quickly and in need of policy support.
* European stocks rose 0.6 percent early on Monday,
adding to last week's 8.5 percent jump, on growing hopes of a
sweeping solution to the euro zone debt crisis as French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
meet ahead of a key summit.
* The Nikkei stock average rose 0.6 percent on
Monday to build on last week's hefty gains, helped by improved
sentiment towards the European debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks ended flat on Friday but capped the best week
for Wall Street bulls in almost three years after data showed
the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to a 2-1/2 year low.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 0.61 point,
or 0.01 percent, to 12,019.42 on Friday. The S&P 500 shed
0.30 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,244.28. The Nasdaq Composite
edged up 0.73 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,626.93.