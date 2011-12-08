U.S. stock index futures signal early dip

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a dip at the open on
Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500
down 0.16 percent, Dow Jones down 0.17 percent and Nasdaq
100 down 0.06 percent at 1030 GMT.
* European stocks were up 0.4 percent in morning trade in
low volume, as investors awaited to see if the European Central
Bank would cut interest rates and if euro zone leaders would
agree on a decisive plan to fight the euro zone debt crisis at
Friday's EU summit.
* The ECB is expected to cut rates and unveil a new package
of bank aid, while investors will also look for any hint the
central bank will intensify its bond buying support for the euro
zone's struggling peripheral economies, setting the stage for a
critical euro zone summit.
* Late on Wednesday, Standard & Poor's warned it could cut
the credit ratings of the European Union and large euro-zone
banks if a mass downgrade of euro-zone countries materializes.
The ratings agency said on Monday it may downgrade nearly all 17
euro-zone countries if EU leaders fail to agree on a solution
for the region's debt crisis during Friday's summit.
* The potential downgrade of the European Union would likely
increase its borrowing costs, making it more costly for it to
fund financial aid programs for member states.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday
the U.S. and the world economy have a very strong interest in
efforts being made to strengthen the euro.
* Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service revised the
outlooks of 119 local governments and two states that are
indirectly linked to the U.S. government to stable from
negative, it said on Wednesday.
* On the macro-economic front, investors awaited first-time
claims for jobless benefits for the week ended Dec. 3.
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 395,000 new
filings compared with 402,000 in the prior week. Data on
wholesale inventories for October were also due.
* Alibaba Group is seeking up to $4 billion in
debt financing, sources familiar with the matter said on
Thursday, in a deal expected to help the Chinese e-commerce
group buy back a 40 percent stake in the company owned by Yahoo
Inc.
* Chevron Corp is to increase its spending in 2012
by about a sixth as it invests heavily in deepwater developments
and two massive Australian liquefied natural gas projects.
* McGraw-Hill Companies Inc launched a $500 million
accelerated share repurchase program and said it will cut about
550 jobs from its textbook unit as it proceeds to split into two
companies.
* U.S. tax authorities have hit Boston Scientific Corp
with a bill for $581 million in back taxes plus interest
and penalties based on an audit of Guidant Corp from 2004
through 2006, the medical device maker said in a regulatory
filing.
* Boeing Co is nearing two separate deals with the
world's No. 2 package delivery company FedEx Corp and
discount carrier Southwest Airlines Co, according to
media reports.
* Google Inc said it will invest $300 million in
its Hong Kong data centre, due to come online in early 2013,
after the company broke ground on Thursday.
* Hopes the euro zone will figure out a solution to its debt
crisis inspired enough buying to push U.S. stocks to a third day
of gains on Wednesday in light trading.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.24
points, or 0.38 percent, to 12,196.37. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 2.55 points, or 0.20 percent, to
1,261.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.35 points,
or 0.01 percent, to 2,649.21.