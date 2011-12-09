U.S. stock index futures signal gains for equities

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open
for equities on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P
500, for the Dow Jones and for the Nasdaq 100
up 0.1 to 0.4 percent.
* EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone
at a summit, billed as a last chance to save the euro, but the
failure to secure changes to the EU treaty among all the
countries means a deal will instead have to involve just euro
zone states, as well as any others that want to join.
* They also decided the capacity of the European Stability
Mechanism, the permanent bailout fund that will come into force
in July 2012, would be capped at 500 billion euros ($666
billion), less than had been suggested was possible before the
summit, and opted not to give it a banking licence that could
have increased its firepower.
* The Commerce Department will release October International
Trade data at 1330 GMT. Economists expect a trade deficit of
$43.5 billion in October versus a September deficit of $43.11
billion.
* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers release preliminary December consumer sentiment index
at 1455 GMT. Economists predict a reading of 65.5 compared with
64.1 in the final November report.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly
index of economic activity for Dec. 2 at 1530 GMT. In the prior
week the index read 120.9.
* Apple appealed a U.S. judge's decision not to
block Samsung Electronics from selling Galaxy
smartphones and tablets in the U.S. market, according to a
filing on Thursday.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc disclosed an agreement on
Thursday to sell more than 70 million shares of the world's
largest retailer by a firm controlled by members of the founding
Walton family.
* Europe's banks must find 114.7 billion euros of extra
capital, more than predicted two months ago, to make them strong
enough to withstand the euro zone debt crisis and restore
investor confidence, according to Europe's banking watchdog.
* Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the debt of BNP Paribas
, Societe Generale, and Credit Agricole
on Friday, saying their creditworthiness was being
hurt by the fragile operating environment for European banks.
* Resource-related stocks will be in focus after China's
industrial output growth hit its slowest pace in more than two
years in November and inflation tumbled as economic conditions
deteriorated, raising expectations Beijing will ease monetary
policy again.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European
shares pared losses and was down 0.1 percent on an agreement
among the majority of regional leaders at an EU summit to pursue
closer integration and stricter budget rules.
* Wall Street fell on Thursday after the European Central
Bank dashed hopes that policy-makers were preparing a financial
"bazooka" to contain the debt crisis, and Germany rejected some
proposals to add power to the euro zone's bailout fund.
* The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 198.67
points, or 1.63 percent, to end at 11,997.70 on Thursday. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 26.66 points, or 2.11
percent, to 1,234.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost
52.83 points, or 1.99 percent, to close at 2,596.38.