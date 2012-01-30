U.S. stock index futures signal early losses

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.7
percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.64 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures down 0.79 percent at 1013 GMT.
* European stocks were down around 0.7 percent in morning
trade, led lower by banks, on revived worries over debt-striken
Greece after a report said Germany was pushing for Athens to
give up control over its budget policy to European institutions
as part of discussions over the second bailout package.
* Italian government bonds came under pressure on Monday
ahead of an auction of five and 10-year paper, while appetite
for safe-haven assets underpinned German debt ahead of a
European Union summit. Recently improved sentiment towards
peripheral bonds is expected to support Italy's sale of up to 8
billion euros, despite a rating cut on Friday by Fitch and the
fact that Greece has yet to finalise a debt swap deal with its
private creditors.
* EU leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for
the euro zone at a summit on Monday and are expected to agree on
a balanced budget rule in national legislation, with unresolved
problems in Greece casting a shadow on the discussions.
The summit, the 17th in two years as the EU battles to
resolve its sovereign debt problems, is supposed to focus on
creating jobs and growth, with leaders looking to shift the
narrative away from politically unpopular budget austerity.
* Swiss engineering group ABB said on Monday it
had agreed to buy U.S. electrical components maker Thomas &
Betts for $3.9 billion in cash to broaden its inroads into the
world's largest market for low-voltage products.
* Standard & Poor's took negative ratings actions on three
midsize brokerage firms on Friday, saying the European financial
crisis could hurt their profitability for a prolonged period of
time.
* Bank of America Corp is shaking up the leadership
of its investment bank as it looks to find its footing in a
difficult market environment.
* Citigroup's chairman, Richard Parsons, is
considering giving up the position to focus on other interests,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people
familiar with the situation.
* U.S. stocks trimmed losses to end little changed on
Friday, as investors saw dips in the market as an opportunity to
buy into what has been a strong first month of 2012.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.17
points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,660.46. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.11 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,316.32.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.27 points, or 0.40
percent, at 2,816.55.