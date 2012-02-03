U.S. stock index futures point to slightly higher start

LONDON Feb 3 * U.S. stock index
futures pointed to a slightly higher opening on Wall Street on
Friday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones
and the Nasdaq 100 all up between 0.1 and 0.3
percent at 1001 GMT.
* The Labor Dept's employment report at 1330 GMT was
expected to set the market tone as a strong reading would
provide fresh evidence that the U.S. economy is on a steady path
to recovery. Any sign of a slippage could be seen as adding
pressure on the Federal Reserve to take action to stimulate the
economy.
* Non-farm payrolls were expected to have risen by an
estimated 150,000 last month after jumping by 200,000 in
December, as the hiring boost from a busy holiday shopping
season unwound, according to a Reuters survey. The unemployment
rate is seen steady at 8.5 percent.
* The Commerce Dept releases December factory orders at 1500
GMT. Economists expect a rise of 1.5 percent compared with a 1.8
percent increase in November.
* Also at 1500 GMT, the Institute for Supply Management
releases its January non-manufacturing index, which is expected
to come in at 53.0, a repeat of the revised December number.
* The Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly
index of economic activity for Jan at 1530 GMT. 24. In the prior
week the index read 122.8.
* The Treasury Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy Jan
Eberly holds pen-and-pad briefing on January employment data and
economic recovery at 1530 GMT.
* Tyson Foods, the largest U.S. meat processor, is
expected to report its earnings per share fell to 34 dollar
cents in the first quarter of its fiscal year from 75 cents a
year ago, according to a consensus of 16 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters. Investors will be looking to see if higher
grain and feed costs have continued to eat into profits.
* Other U.S. companies due to report on Friday include Aon
Corp, Beam, and The Clorox.
* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp on Thursday named
Bloomberg LP executive Lex Fenwick as chief executive officer of
its Dow Jones & Co unit which houses its Wall Street Journal
newspaper.
* Sunoco Inc took another step in its effort to turn
the business around, replacing the chief executive who oversaw a
dramatic shake-up of what was once the major independent refiner
in the Northeastern United States.
* The U.S. Air Force said Thursday it plans a $2.8 billion
upgrade of about 350 of its aging F-16 multi-role fighter planes
to help offset slower purchases of the next-generation F-35
Joint Strike Fighter.
* In the plan to overhaul its luxury Lincoln brand, Ford
Motor Co is embarking on a new approach, leaving behind
the routine ideas of the auto industry and instead taking cues
from the likes of high-end boutique hotels..
* Google Inc. said it has beefed up security on its
Android mobile-device software to better prevent "malicious"
software from residing in its app store, the Wall Street Journal
said.
* A 2007 securities-fraud class action lawsuit brought by
shareholders against Motorola Solutions reached a $200
million settlement, court records show..
* European shares were a touch higher as upbeat economic
data from the crisis-struck euro zone supported sentiment ahead
of the U.S. labour report.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 11.05
points, or 0.09 percent, to 12,705.41 on Thursday. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index gained 1.45 points, or 0.11 percent,
to 1,325.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 11.41
points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,859.68.