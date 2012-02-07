U.S. stock index futures signal dip in early trade

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a dip at the open on Wall
Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.06
percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.05 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures down 0.05 percent at 1030 GMT.
* Greek leaders faced crunch talks on Tuesday to secure a
new bailout and avoid a chaotic debt default, caught between
European Union demands Greece accepts painful reforms now and a
national strike against more austerity. Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos negotiated through most of the night with Greece's EU
and IMF lenders.
* On the earnings front, investors awaited results from a
companies including Coca Cola Co, Lincoln National Corp
and Walt Disney.
* European shares were down 0.5 percent early, after
disappointing earnings reports from UBS and Alfa Laval
and as Greek debt negotiations dragged on.
* Swiss bank UBS predicted further weakness in
investment banking after a restructuring of the business failed
to prevent an earnings hit from the euro zone debt crisis and
worries about the global economy.
* ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
forecast an improvement in the first half after a weak end to
last year, with a clear pick-up in North America but still
concerns about Europe. The company, which makes around 7 percent
of global steel, said shipments would return to the level seen
at the start of last year and its mining output would continue
to grow.
* Oracle rejected a potential $272 million award
against SAP over copyright infringement allegations,
opting for a new trial after a U.S. judge slashed over $1
billion from a previous verdict.
* General Motors sold 246,654 vehicles in China in
January, down 8 percent from a year earlier. It attributed the
declined to fewer shopping days during the Lunar New Year which
fell in January this year.
* Coca-Cola aims to double net revenue to more than $200
billion by 2020 from $100 billion in 2010, Jacob Robbins,
managing director of the global sweeteners unit of the group,
said on Tuesday.
* Taiwan smartphone maker HTC's forecast of much
lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue sent its shares down
by the 6.9 percent maximum on Tuesday, with attention turning to
how models due for release this month may help turn around its
fortunes.
* BP said it was preparing "vigorously" for lawsuits
related to its Gulf of Mexico oil spill, due to start later this
month, as it unveiled a rise in fourth-quarter earnings boosted
by higher oil prices and one-off gains.
* Toyota Motor raised its full-year profit forecast
more than a third as it cuts costs, trims spending and expects
Japanese government schemes to boost sales, though the guidance
was still some way below market expectations.
* Brent crude oil rose above $116 per barrel to a six-month
high on Tuesday as threats from Iran to ban exports to some
European states stoked supply concerns.
* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as lingering
questions about Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings
overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth after a
five-week rally.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.10
points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,845.13. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.57 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,344.33.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.67 points, or 0.13
percent, at 2,901.99.