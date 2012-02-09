U.S. stock index futures mixed, Cisco seen up

LONDON Feb 9 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both down 0.1 percent, while Dow Jones futures were up 0.2 percent at 1128 GMT.

* Cisco Systems, a Dow component and bellwether for the networking industry, rose 2.4 percent to $20.93 after the bell on Wednesday following adjusted second-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

* Shares in Groupon, the largest daily deal company, plunged 7.6 percent to $22.70 after the bell following an unexpected adjusted quarterly loss, even as revenue almost tripled from the prior year.

* The European Central Bank was expected to leave interest rates on hold on Thursday and its 1330 GMT press conference may shed light on the likely parameters of its second LTRO liquidity injection, due at the end of the month.

* Greek leaders failed to agree on reforms and austerity measures, the price of a bailout to avoid a messy default, forcing finance minister Evangelos Venizelos to go to the country's financial backers with an incomplete deal.

* Investors cheered the fact Greek politicians had agreed on all but one of the required austerity measures, helping send the pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 index 0.2 percent higher . The euro rose versus the dollar.

* China's annual inflation spiked to a consensus-busting 4.5 percent in January as spending jumped during the holiday season, breaking a five-month softening trend and forcing a market rethink of policy easing expectations.

* The U.S. data calendar features weekly jobless claims and wholesale prices for January, both at 1330 GMT.

* Companies reporting on Thursday include Coca-Cola Enterprises, Expedia, Pepsico and Philip Morris International.

* U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session on Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.75 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,883.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.91 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,349.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.78 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,915.86.