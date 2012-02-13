U.S. stock futures signal higher Wall St open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open for
equities on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500
, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.5 to
0.7 percent.
* President Barack Obama is scheduled on Monday to submit to
the U.S. Congress his fiscal 2013 budget proposal, which
attempts to chart a fiscal path for the next 10 years.
* Prudential Financial Inc, the No.2 U.S. life
insurer, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to
advise on its possible bid for ING Groep NV's Asian
insurance operations, South Korean media reported, in what is
potentially Asia's second-biggest insurance sale ever.
* The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on whether
to approve Capital One Financial Corp's bid to acquire
ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit.
* Apple Inc raised the stake in an intensifying
global patent battle with Samsung Electronics by
targeting the latest model using Google's fast growing
Android software, a move which may affect other Android phone
makers.
* Google is expected to win approval from European
regulators, as well as from U.S. antitrust authorities, for its
planned $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Federal prosecutors have presented evidence to a grand
jury against U.S. executives of cosmetics company Avon Products
, in a case that probes whether those executives broke
foreign bribery laws, the Wall Street Journal said.
* British police threw Rupert Murdoch's scandal-hit News
Corporation into fresh turmoil on Saturday by arresting
five senior staff at the top-selling daily The Sun in a probe
into journalists paying police for tip-offs.
* The United States should not let friction over economic
and trade policies undermine the hugely important business
relationship with China, Vice President Xi Jinping said in an
interview published before a scheduled U.S. visit.
* General Motors Co's China venture has won approval
from a local environmental authority to build a $1.1 billion
plant in central Hubei province, following the imposition of
tighter control over foreign investment in the automaking
sector.
* Industrial conglomerate United Technologies Corp
is reviewing the possibility of selling its flow and compressor
businesses that could fetch a combined $3.5 billion, people
familiar with the matter said.
* Banking and mining shares led European stocks higher early
on Monday after the Greek parliament approved measures needed to
secure an international bailout and avoid a chaotic default. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up
0.8 percent.
* Greeks swept rocks and broken glass from the streets of
Athens on Monday after a night of violence that gave lawmakers a
taste of the challenge they face in implementing a deeply
unpopular austerity bill demanded by the country's foreign
lenders.
* On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
89.23 points, or 0.69 percent, to 12,801.23. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 9.31 points, or 0.69 percent,
at 1,342.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 23.35
points, or 0.80 percent, at 2,903.88.