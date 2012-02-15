U.S. stock index futures signal higher Wall St open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open for
equities on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P
500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 rising 0.5 to
0.6 percent.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association will release its Weekly
Mortgage Market Index for the week ended Feb. 10 at 1200 GMT.
The mortgage market index read 810.0 and the refinancing index
was 4,500.7 in the previous week.
* New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State
Manufacturing Survey for February at 1330 GMT. Economists expect
a reading of 15.00 compared with 13.48 in January.
* A Goldman Sachs technology analyst is under
investigation by federal authorities for leaking inside
information to hedge funds, the Wall Street Journal said, citing
people close to the situation.
* The Treasury Department issues net capital flows and
foreign Treasury purchases for December at 1400 GMT. In
November, net capital inflows were $59.8 billion, while foreign
net purchases of U.S. treasuries were $54.0 billion.
* U.S. lawmakers reached a tentative deal on Tuesday on
legislation aimed at boosting the economy by extending a payroll
tax cut for 160 million workers through this year and continuing
long-term jobless benefits, congressional aides said.
* The Federal Reserve releases January industrial production
and capacity utilization data at 1415 GMT. Economists expect a
0.7 percent rise in production and a reading of 78.6 percent for
capacity utilization. In December, production rose 0.4 percent
and capacity utilization was 78.1 percent.
* Talks between Yahoo Inc and China's Alibaba Group
over the U.S. Internet giant's Asian assets have hit an impasse,
throwing their plans for a $17 billion tax-free asset swap into
question, according to sources briefed on the situation.
* The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo
February housing market index is due at 1500 GMT. Economists
expect a reading of 26 versus 25 in January.
* A group of Illumina shareholders has filed a
putative class action against the life sciences company alleging
that its directors adopted a poison pill plan to thwart a
takeover by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding Ltd., based
on bad advice from Goldman Sachs.
* At 1600 GMT, the Labor Department issues recalculated
seasonal adjustment factors for 2007-11 to its Consumer Price
Index. In December, CPI was unchanged and core CPI rose 0.1
percent.
* European stocks rose 0.6 percent in morning trade
following better-than-feared GDP figures for Germany and France,
and as debt-striken Greece appeared to be nearing a political
consensus on painful budget cuts.
* Euro zone finance ministers have dropped plans for a
face-to-face meeting on Wednesday on Greece's new international
bailout, saying party leaders in Athens failed to provide the
required commitment to reform. However, a government source said
Antonis Samaras, who will probably be the next prime minister,
would sign the commitment on Wednesday.
* Entering the fifth year of recession, Greece is writing
its name in the book of unwanted records for one of the deepest
economic slumps of modern times.
* On Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average gained
4.24 points, or 0.03 percent, to 12,878.28. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dropped 1.27 points, or 0.09 percent, to
1,350.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.44
points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,931.83.