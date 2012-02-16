U.S. stock index futures signal early losses

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 down
0.37 percent, Dow Jones down 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100
down 0.11 percent at 0955 GMT.
* European shares were down 0.7 percent in morning trade and
the euro eased to a three-week low after another delay in a
decision on a crucial bailout for Greece.
* Moody's warned on Thursday it might cut the credit ratings
of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions, in another
sign the impact of the euro zone debt crisis is spreading. Among
the banks listed were Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs
and Bank of America.
* The Chinese Commerce Ministry is reviewing Google Inc's
$12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings
Inc, a ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
* Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported
results in line with Wall Street projections, news that sent its
shares surging nearly 8 percent in after-hours trading after
disappointing results in past quarters.
* AMR Corp, the parent company of American
Airlines Inc, posted a fourth-quarter loss on non-cash charges
and reorganisation items. The company, which filed for Chapter
11 creditor protection on Nov. 29, posted a net loss of $1.1
billion for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $97
million a year ago.
* Car rental company Avis Budget Group posted a
surprise fourth-quarter loss, hurt by lower pricing.
* Underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc expects to report
a quarterly loss for the first time in two years, as rising
cotton costs and increased competition in its wholesale
outerwear business hit margins.
* CBS Corp beat Wall Street profit forecasts on
Wednesday and predicted a record-breaking 2012, driven by an
improving U.S. economy, higher fees from pay-TV distributors and
strong political advertising revenue in a contentious election
season.
* A number of companies, including Duke Energy Corp,
Applied Materials, and Agilent Technologies Inc.
, are due to report earnings figures.
* On the economic side, the Commerce Department will release
housing starts and permits for January. Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast a 675,000 annualised rate for January starts
versus 657,000 in December. Investors also awaiting the Producer
Price Index.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, the third time in four
sessions, with market direction largely dictated by swings in
the shares of Apple Inc, the world's most valuable
company. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 97.33
points, or 0.76 percent, to 12,780.95, the Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 7.27 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,343.23, and
the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 16 points, or 0.55
percent, to 2,915.83.