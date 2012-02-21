U.S. stock futures signal higher Wall St open

* Stock index futures pointed to a rise in U.S. equities on
Tuesday after the market opens following the Presidents Day
holiday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones
and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.4-0.5 percent.
* The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will release its
Chicago Fed National Activity Index for January at 1330 GMT.
* AES Corp, the first U.S. power producer to enter
China about two decades ago, is looking to sell all or some
assets there, said three sources familiar with the process,
hobbled by not being able to pass on higher coal costs in a
state-regulated industry.
* Dutch group TNT Express, which has rejected a
4.9 billion euro ($6.5 billion) takeover offer from United
Parcel Service, is to focus on its European business and
look for buyers or partners for troubled units in Brazil and
China. Investors are betting UPS will raise its offer or that
rival FedEx could enter the fray.
* Pharmaceuticals group Pfizer is exploring
partnerships with more Chinese drug companies as it pushes ahead
with plans to sell more off-patent drugs in the Chinese market,
after clinching a deal with a Shanghai-listed drugmaker.
* Apple has signed with China Telecom to
sell its iPhone in China from next month as it looks to boost
its flagging share of the world's biggest mobile phone market.
* U.S. engineer URS Corp will buy Canadian oilfield
services company Flint Energy Services for C$1.25
billion ($1.25 billion, to expand its presence in the oil and
gas sector.
* Major companies announcing results include Wal-Mart
, Kraft Foods, Home Depot and Dell
.
* A court in Ecuador has rejected an order by arbitrators
that an $18 billion pollution ruling against Chevron
should be frozen, but the judges referred an appeal by the U.S.
oil company to the country's Supreme Court.
* France asked the European Commission on Monday to suspend
authorisation to plant Monsanto's genetically modified
MON810 corn, the environment ministry said, as the country seeks
to keep a ban on GM crops despite losing court rulings.
* Wal-Mart Stores said on Monday it was taking a
controlling stake in Chinese e-commerce firm Yihaodian, as the
world's largest retailer seeks new revenue sources to fend off
rising competition in the world's fastest-growing major economy.
* Designer apparel and accessories company Michael Kors
Holdings plans to open 100 stores in the greater China
region in the next 3-5 years to tap the burgeoning market for
luxury goods, the South China Morning Post reported.
* Futures exchange operator CME Group and an Omani
sovereign fund boosted their stake in the Dubai Mercantile
Exchange after a cash infusion on Tuesday, diluting positions
held by oil majors and the ruler of Dubai's investment vehicle.
* European shares steadied on Tuesday after hitting
seven-month highs on Monday, with strategists saying the focus
would now turn to the bleak outlook for Greece's economy after
the country secured a bailout package.
* Euro zone finance ministers sealed a 130 billion euro
($172 billion) bailout for Greece to avert a default in March
after persuading private bondholders to take greater losses and
the Greek government to commit to deep cuts.
* On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average gained
45.56 points, or 0.35 percent, to 12,949.64. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index added 3.17 points, or 0.23 percent, to
1,361.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 8.07
points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,951.78.