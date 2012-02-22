U.S. stock futures mixed, economic data eyed

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed opening for
Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500
down 0.1 percent, the Dow Jones futures flat and the
Nasdaq 100 rising 0.1 percent.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases at 1200 GMT the
Weekly Mortgage Market Index for the week ended Feb. 17. The
mortgage market index read 801.8 and the refinancing index was
4,538.0 in the previous week.
* PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's second-biggest car
maker, said it is in talks over potential cooperations and
alliances but did not name its possible partners, after media
reports said it was in advanced discussions with General Motors
.
* The Obama administration will propose slashing the top
income tax rate for corporations to 28 percent from the current
35 percent as part of a corporate tax reform plan that is set to
be announced on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal said.
* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release at 1245 GMT chain store sales
for the week ended Feb. 18. In the previous week, sales fell 2.0
percent.
* On the earnings front Hewlett-Packard will be in focus.
The market expects a profit of 87 cents per share, down from
$1.36 one year ago. Other companies announcing results included
Express Scripts, TJX and Analog Devices
.
* A Shanghai court began hearing on Wednesday a case brought
by a Chinese technology firm seeking to halt the sale of Apple's
iPads across the affluent Chinese city, accusing the
U.S. firm of trademark infringement.
* Redbook Research releases at 1355 GMT its Retail Sales
Index of department and chain store sales for February versus
January. In the prior period, sales rose 1.3 percent.
* The National Association of Realtors (NAR) releases at
1500 GMT existing home sales for January. Economists forecast a
4.65 million annualized unit total, versus 4.61 million in
December.
* Wells Fargo & Co said it is buying an energy
lending business from BNP Paribas in the U.S. bank's
latest acquisition from a European bank seeking to shrink its
balance sheet.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday on persistent concerns over
Greece's ability to reform its economy.
* Greece must complete a swap of private holdings of its
debt as part of a 130-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout package by
around March 10 at the latest, caretaker Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos said on Tuesday.
* On Tuesday the Dow Jones industrial average
finished up 15.82 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,965.69. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.98 point, or 0.07
percent, at 1,362.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 3.21 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,948.57.