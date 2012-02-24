U.S. stock futures signal higher Wall St open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open for
equities on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500
, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising
0.1-0.2 percent.
* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers were due at 1455 GMT final February consumer sentiment
index. Economists expected a reading of 73.0, compared with 72.5
in the preliminary February report.
* A Chinese firm trying to stop Apple using the
iPad name in China has launched an attack on the consumer
electronics giant's home turf, filing a lawsuit in California
accusing it of employing deception when buying the trademark.
* The Commerce Department releases new home sales for
January at 1500 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a
total of 315,000 annualised units, against 307,000 in December.
* Citigroup sold its stake in Indian group Housing
Development Finance Corp for $1.9 billion, as global
banks focus on shoring up their balance sheets to meet stricter
capital requirements.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute was set to release its
weekly index of economic activity for Feb. 17 at 1530 GMT. In
the prior week, the index read 123.5.
* Shares in American International Group and
Salesforce.com rose 6.2 percent and 11 percent
respectively after the bell on Thursday following results.
* Newmont Mining said it expected a rise in costs
for copper and gold in 2012, mainly due to higher labour and
power prices and estimated lower production at a mine in
Indonesia.
* JC Penney will announce results. Wall Street has
priced in a profit of 68 cents per share, down from $1.09 a year
ago. Other companies announcing results include Northeast
Utilities and the Washington Post Company.
* Mexican finance minister Jose Antonio Meade will host a
two-day meeting of peers and central bankers from the Group of
20 leading economies at the weekend. The meeting will likely be
dominated by discussion of the euro zone debt crisis.
* European shares rose 0.3 percent on Friday on
expectation the European Central Bank will lend a vast amount to
banks at next week's three-year refinancing operation and
company results will continue to show an improvement in profit.
* Germany's economy contracted 0.2 percent in the fourth
quarter on sagging exports and private consumption. Analysts
said they expected Europe's growth engine to pick up steam again
this year.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.02
points, or 0.4 percent, to 12,984.69. The S&P 500 Index
rose 5.80 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,363.46. The Nasdaq
Composite added 23.81 points, or 0.8 percent, to
2,956.98.