U.S. stock index futures signal early gains

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow
Jones and Nasdaq 100 all up 0.3 percent at 1000
GMT.
* European stocks are up 0.2 percent in morning trade,
lifted by expectation that this week's liquidity injection by
the European Central Bank will alleviate tensions in the banking
sector.
* Brent crude futures extended losses and slipped below $124
on Tuesday, halting a surge that threatened to hurt the global
economy, though concerns over supply from the Middle East capped
losses.
* Federal Reserve Governor Elizabeth Duke, in testimony
prepared for a congressional hearing on Tuesday, laid out the
central bank's case for more action to bolster the U.S. housing
market, saying it was a "significant drag" on economic recovery.
* PostNL, the largest shareholder in Dutch express
mail delivery company TNT Express, will not sell its
shares in the "current circumstances", a spokesman said on
Tuesday. United Parcel Service Inc earlier this month
offered 9 euros a share, valuing TNT Express at 4.9 billion
euros ($6.56 billion).
* General Motors is in advanced talks to buy a small
stake in French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen as part
of a proposed strategic alliance in Europe and elsewhere,
sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.
* McDonald's Corp, the world's biggest hamburger
chain, said it planned to increase the number of franchised
stores in China as it ramps up expansion in one of the world's
fastest-growing consumer markets.
* Online travel agency Priceline.com on Monday
reported a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as the
value of its bookings gained more than 50 percent from a year
ago, sending its shares up more than 6 percent.
* Bank of America Corp won a victory when a U.S.
appeals court ruled that a proposed $8.5 billion settlement with
investors in mortgage-backed securities should be reviewed in
New York state court, not federal court.
* Yahoo has demanded licensing fees from Facebook
for use of its technology, the companies said on Monday,
potentially engulfing social media in the patent battles and
lawsuits raging across much of the tech sector.
* On the economic front, durable goods orders data is due at
1330 GMT, with economists in a Reuters survey expecting a 1
percent drop in orders after a 3 percent rise in December. The
S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index for December is due at 1400
GMT, and February's consumer confidence data will be released at
1500 GMT.
* The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its highest level since
mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session.
* The Dow Jones industrial average inched down 1.44
points, or 0.01 percent, to 12,981.51. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.85 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,367.59,
and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.41 points, or
0.08 percent, at 2,966.16.