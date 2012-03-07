US stock futures point to higher Wall St open

* U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Wednesday after steep declines in the previous session, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.2 to 0.3 percent.

* Automatic Data Processing (ADP) releases at 1315 GMT its February employment report. Economists expect 208,000 jobs were created in February, versus 170,000 new jobs in January.

* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases at 1200 GMT Weekly Mortgage Market Index for the week ended March 2, versus the prior week. The index read 763.6 and the refinancing index was 4,225.4 in the previous week.

* Apple Inc is betting a 4G-equipped iPad will tempt more U.S. consumers to pay extra to watch high-quality video on the go, and in turn, give Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc a revenue boost.

* The Labor Department issues at 1330 GMT its revised Q4 productivity and unit labor costs. Economists forecast productivity to rise 0.8 percent, versus a 0.7 percent gain in the preliminary Q4 report. Unit Labor costs are set to increase 1.2 percent, a repeat of the Q4 preliminary Q4 increase.

* Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it has filed another lawsuit against Apple Inc in South Korea, claiming the iPhone 4S and iPad2 infringed on three of its patents.

* The Federal Reserve issues at 2000 GMT January consumer credit. Economists forecast consumer credit to rise $10.0 billion versus a $19.31 billion increase in December.

* European shares rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday, with the previous session's steep sell-off to one-month lows tempting in fresh investors with bets that Greece will muddle through its debt woes and global growth will hold up relatively well.

* Athens turned up the heat on its creditors on Tuesday as it sought to secure a bond swap that will cut its mountainous debt, while the main bondholders group warned a disorderly default would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone.

* The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in almost three months on renewed fears of a disorderly default in Greece and concerns that China's slowdown would hit global growth.

* The Dow Jones industrial average slid 203.66 points, or 1.57 percent, to 12,759.15 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 20.97 points, or 1.54 percent, to 1,343.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 40.16 points, or 1.36 percent, to 2,910.32.