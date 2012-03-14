Stock index futures signal mixed Wall St opening

* U.S. stock futures signaled a mixed opening for Wall
Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.1
percent, the Dow Jones futures down 0.2 percent and the
Nasdaq 100 futures falling 0.1 percent.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases Weekly Mortgage
Market Index at 1100 GMT for the week ended March 9. The
mortgage market index read 754.4 and the refinancing index was
at 4,141.7 in the previous week.
* Most of the largest U.S. banks passed their annual stress
test, according to the Federal Reserve, in a conservative report
card that underscored the recovery of the financial sector but
called out a few laggards, including Citigroup.
* The U.S. stock market posted its best day this year on
Tuesday, with a late spark coming from JPMorgan Chase & Co
after the bank announced it will raise its dividend.
* Trading in U.S. banks listed in Europe was thin. JPMorgan
listed in Frankfurt was up 5 percent after 546 shares
changed hands in four trades. Bank of America was up 5.4 percent
after 12,000 shares traded in 13 moves. Citigroup
was up 0.8 percent on the Xetra platform.
* The Commerce Department releases Q4 current account
deficit numbers at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast a $114.2
billion deficit in Q4 versus a deficit of $110.28 billion in Q3.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve gave few clues on Tuesday on the
prospects for further monetary easing, offering just a slight
upgrade to its economic outlook while restating concerns about
the high level of unemployment.
* The Labor Department releases at 1230 GMT import-export
prices for February. Economists forecast a 0.6 percent rise in
import prices and a 0.2 percent increase in export prices. In
the prior month, import prices rose 0.3 percent and export
prices were up 0.2 percent.
* Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.5 percent to
close above 10,000 for the first time in seven months.
* European shares rose early on Wednesday to reach fresh
33-week highs, led by financials as the U.S. Federal Reserve
improved its economic outlook for the world's largest economy
and said most U.S. banks had passed its stress tests.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was 0.8 percent higher after hitting a seven-and-a-half-month
high earlier in the session.
* The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 217.97
points, or 1.68 percent, to close at 13,177.68 on Tuesday. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 24.86 points, or 1.81
percent, to 1,395.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed
56.22 points, or 1.88 percent, to 3,039.88.