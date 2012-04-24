U.S. stock index futures signal bounce; TI eyed

PARIS, April 24 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the
S&P 500 up 0.37 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.35
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.48 percent at 0835
GMT.
* European shares bounced on Tuesday, up 0.8 percent in
morning trade following sharp losses in the previous session,
though gains were seen fragile as fears over the euro zone debt
situation persist, with Spanish and Dutch debt auctions under
the spotlight.
* Texas Instruments Inc will be in focus after the
chip maker forecast second-quarter revenue growth ahead of Wall
Street estimates, signalling the end of a prolonged
inventory-related decline in demand, sending its shares up 4
percent in late trading. The company's shares traded in
Frankfurt were up 2.8 percent.
* Facebook Inc reported its first quarter-to-quarter revenue
slide in at least two years, a sign that the social network's
sizzling growth may be cooling as it prepares to go public in
the biggest ever Internet IPO.
* Boeing Co has pulled ahead of Airbus in a
race to win an aircraft order potentially worth more than $15
billion at list value with United Continental Holdings,
but intense negotiations lie ahead to close a deal that Airbus
is unlikely to abandon without a fight, industry sources said.
* Investors awaited a flurry of corporate earnings on
Tuesday from companies including Apple Inc, The
McGraw-Hill Cos, 3M, AT&T Inc and United
Technologies.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the S&P Case/Shiller
Home Price Index for February, due at 1300 GMT, April consumer
confidence, due at 1400 GMT, and new home sales for March, also
due at 1400 GMT.
* Yahoo Japan Corp's talks with key shareholder
Yahoo Inc for a share buyback have ended with no
agreement, but the companies left open the possibility of
further negotiations, Yahoo Japan's chief financial officer
Toshiki Ohya said on Tuesday.
* Diversified manufacturer Crane Co posted a higher
first-quarter profit, helped by growth at its aerospace and
electronics, and fluid handling segments.
* Illumina Inc, which has fended off a hostile
takeover bid by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding for now,
on Monday reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit
and maintained its full-year forecast.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe
cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures
to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart shares sank on concerns
about a bribery investigation in Mexico.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.09
points, or 0.78 percent, at 12,927.17. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 11.59 points, or 0.84 percent, at
1,366.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.00
points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,970.45.