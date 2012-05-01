U.S. stock index futures point to flat open

LONDON May 1 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a broadly flat open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with
futures for the S&P 500 and
Dow Jones little changed at 1101 GMT and Nasdaq 100
futures down 0.1 percent.
* The S&P 500 posted its first monthly decline since
November on Monday, as stocks slipped on signs the U.S. economy
may be slowing and as a recession in Spain highlighted risks in
the euro zone. The index closed down 5.45 points, or 0.39
percent, at 1,397.91 on Monday, taking its losses for April to
0.8 percent.
* Earnings will remain in the spotlight, with Pfizer,
Biogen, Legg Mason and CBS Corp among the
many companies reporting first quarter results.
* Investors will be watching the U.S. ISM manufacturing
index for April at 1400 GMT, which is forecast to ease to 53.0
from 53.4, with some economists seeing risks of an even weaker
print after some soft regional surveys.
* U.S. auto sales in April, also due, are expected to remain
on pace with the previous month, continuing the momentum that
boosted demand for new vehicles in the first quarter to its
highest rate in four years.
* The diary also includes public appearances from Federal
Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart, Federal
Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles, Federal Reserve Bank
of San Francisco President John Williams, Federal Reserve Bank
of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker and Federal Reserve Bank of
Philadelphia President Charles Plosser, among others.
* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp showed "wilful
blindness" about the scale of phone-hacking at its News of the
World tabloid, for which Murdoch and his son James should take
responsibility, a British parliamentary report said on Tuesday.
* Bank of America Corp is planning to cut up to 400
jobs in its investment banking, corporate banking, and sales and
trading units, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the situation.
* Oil held above $119 a barrel on Tuesday as economic
expansion in China helped counter a sluggish U.S. economy and
bubbling euro zone debt crisis that could depress demand for
fuel.
* With many major European and Asian markets closed, volumes
may be lower than usual. In Britain, the FTSE 100 rose 0.3
percent despite a fall in BP following results.