Ahead of payrolls, U.S. stock futures signal dip

PARIS May 4 * U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a slightly lower open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures
for the S&P 500 down 0.12 percent, Dow Jones
futures down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down
0.04 percent at 0850 GMT.
* European shares were down around 0.8 percent in morning
trade, ahead of a potentially tumultuous weekend for European
politics where France and Greece have elections.
* All eyes will be on the U.S. monthly payrolls figures, due
at 1230 GMT. Employers likely increased hiring in April to add
170,000 workers to their payrolls, according to a Reuters survey
of economists, up from March's meager print of 120,000, while
the rise might not be enough to lower the country's 8.2 percent
jobless rate.
* After the closing bell, LinkedIn Corp reported
better-than-expected revenue and profit, racking up strong
growth from services that help companies find and hire
employees. The stock jumped 7 percent to $117.10 in extended
trade. The firm's shares traded in Frankfurt were up 9
percent.
* United Parcel Service said it approved a new $5
billion share buyback program and increased the amount of cash
it would pay to finance its largest takeover in its nearly
105-year history. The largest package delivery company said it
now expects to use about $5 billion in cash and to issue about
$1.8 billion in new debt to fund its purchase of Dutch company
TNT Express.
* Kraft Foods Inc's profit slightly exceeded Wall
Street estimates, after the company raised prices and shipped
more Easter chocolates in the first quarter. North America's
largest packaged food maker also reaffirmed its full-year growth
targets on Thursday and said it was on track with plans to split
into two companies later this year.
* Bank of America Corp would have been required to
post $5.1 billion in collateral under derivatives contracts as
of March 31 if major ratings agencies had downgraded its debt by
two notches, the bank said in a quarterly filing on Thursday.
* Fruit and fresh vegetable distributor Dole Food Co Inc
may spin off one or more of its units as the company
initiated a strategic business review of its business.
* Cablevision Systems Corp added more video
subscribers than expected in the first quarter, but its shares
fell 8 percent as investors balked at the declining profit and
cash-flow growth it reported on Thursday.
* Bailed-out insurer American International Group
said quarterly profit more than doubled from a year earlier,
exceeding expectations with the help of investment gains.
* Toy maker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc posted strong
quarterly results, helped by an earlier Easter and strong demand
for its LeapPad learning tablet, sending its shares up 9 percent
after the bell.
* Spiraling development and operational costs nearly wiped
off Thompson Creek Metals Co Inc's first-quarter
profit.
* Audio technology licensor Dolby Labs Inc signed an
agreement with Microsoft for the use of its products in
the Windows 8 operating system, and posted a second-quarter
profit that topped analysts' estimates.
* Wastewater management company Heckmann Corp
forecast strong revenue for the full year, helped by its
acquisition of Thermo Fluids, sending its shares up 10 percent
in extended trading.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed
signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report,
while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor
results.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 61.98
points, or 0.47 percent, to 13,206.59 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index fell 10.74 points, or 0.77 percent, to
1,391.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 35.55 points,
or 1.16 percent, to 3,024.30.