U.S. stock index futures signal lower start

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street on Monday, with S&P 500 futures down 1 percent and
contracts for the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 down
0.9 percent at 0853 GMT.
* European shares hit new four-month lows on Monday as
Greece's failure to form a government heightened fears it could
quit the euro zone, while signs that China was struggling to
shore up its economy cast a shadow on global growth prospects.
* Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher on
Monday to end a three-day losing streak.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co lost $15 billion in market
value and a notch in its credit ratings on Friday while a chorus
of regulators and politicians reacted to its surprise $2 billion
trading loss by demanding stiffer oversight for the banking
industry.
* Yahoo Inc is replacing its CEO for the third time
in as many years, and giving three board seats to a hedge fund
led by Daniel Loeb, putting him in a strong position to
influence strategy at the struggling Internet company.
* The handful of venture capitalists who backed Facebook
in its early days could benefit from a 'halo effect' as
well as a huge financial payoff when the company goes public
later this week.
* Concho Resources Inc said it would buy all of the
oil and natural gas assets of Three Rivers Operating Company
LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Riverstone
Holdings LLC, for $1 billion in cash.
* Chesapeake Energy Corp said it had received a $3
billion loan from Goldman Sachs and Jeffries Group
that will give it breathing room to sell assets and
close a funding gap this year.
* Monster Worldwide Inc has drawn interest from a
number of potential buyers, including private equity firm Silver
Lake Partners, although at least one would-be suitor, LinkedIn
Corp, has decided not to pursue a deal after an initial
look, according to people familiar with the matter.
* AMR Corp, parent of American Airlines, bowed to
pressure on Friday from its unsecured creditors, including its
largest labor unions, and said it would explore merger options
while it is still in bankruptcy.
* Avon Products Inc on Sunday said it told Coty Inc
that it would consider the smaller company's $10.7
billion takeover bid and it expected to respond within a week.
* Agilent Technologies is the only S&P 500 company due
to report its results on Monday - albeit after the market close
- with second-quarter earnings per share seen edging down to
$0.73 from $0.74 one year, according to analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters.
* The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 34.44
points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,820.60 on Friday. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 4.60 points, or 0.34 percent,
at 1,353.39.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.18 points, or
0.01 percent, at 2,933.82, boosted by chip maker Nvidia Corp
, up 6.4 percent, after its quarterly results beat
expectations.