U.S. stock index futures point to more losses

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower opening on
Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500
and Dow Jones down around 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq
100 fell 0.4 percent at 0810 GMT.
* The expected weakness on Wall Street chimes with fresh
2012 lows in Europe, where the FTSEurofirst 300 traded
down 0.9 percent, and in Asia as investors fret about
Greece.
* Greek political leaders will attempt on Wednesday to form
a caretaker government to take the country to a second election
in just over a month, with its euro membership at stake and its
president speaking of "fear that could develop into panic" at
its banks.
* Global mining shares have been hit after BHP Billiton
said it expects commodity markets to cool
further and that investors have lost confidence in the
longer-term health of the global economy.
* Wednesday's data diary features housing starts and
building permits for April at 1230 GMT, followed by industrial
production figures at 1315 GMT, with both expected to show an
improvement from the previous month.
* The minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting, due
at 1800 GMT, will be scrutinised for any discussion on the
health of the labour market as investors debate the likelihood
of more stimulus measures.
* A fairly thin earnings calendar includes first quarter
figures from the farm equipment maker Deere, Victoria's
Secret parent Limited Brands Inc, office supply chain
Staples and retail giant Target.
* The retailers will be in the spotlight after J.C. Penney
posted a steeper-than-expected drop in first quarter
sales late on Tuesday, sending its shares down nearly 13 percent
after the bell.
* U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on
Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 63.35
points, or 0.50 percent, to close at 12,632.00. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index lost 7.69 points, or 0.57 percent, to
1,330.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 8.82 points,
or 0.30 percent, to close at 2,893.76.
* Facebook Inc will increase the size of its initial public
offering by 25 percent, a source familiar with the matter said,
and could raise as much as $16 billion as strong investor demand
for a share of the No.1 social network trumps debate about the
company's long-term potential to make money.
* The news comes as General Motors Co plans to stop
advertising on Facebook, with a source familiar with the matter
saying the automaker had decided the ads had little impact on
consumers.
* General Electric Co is buying two mining equipment
firms, Australia's Industrea Ltd for $700 million as
well as a privately held U.S. company, as it seeks to boost its
presence in a $61 billion industry.
* NYSE Euronext is out of the race to buy the London
Metal Exchange, after its reported 800 million pound ($1.28
billion) bid was deemed too low.
* The FBI has opened an inquiry into the multibillion-dollar
trading losses at JPMorgan Chase, stepping up pressure
on the bank after key U.S. agencies said they were looking into
high-risk trades that first drew regulators' attention last
month.