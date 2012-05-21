U.S. stock index futures signal early rebound

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) -
* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.85
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.49 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures up 0.79 percent at 0842 GMT.
* European stocks were up 0.5 percent in morning trade on
Monday following a dismal week, but gains were capped by
lingering worries over the future of Greece into the euro zone.
* On Saturday, G8 leaders stressed that their "imperative is
to promote growth and jobs" and gave verbal backing for Greece
to stay in the euro, but despite calls from the United States
for immediate moves to boost growth, no sign emerged that
Germany would soften its stance on austerity as the cure for
Europe's debt problems.
* Yahoo will be in the spotlight after news that
Chinese Internet entrepreneur Jack Ma is buying back up to half
of a 40 percent stake in his Alibaba Group from Yahoo for $7.1
billion, in a deal that moves the Chinese e-commerce leader
closer to a public listing.
* Newly issued shares in Facebook Inc may have a hard
time in the coming week if lead underwriter Morgan Stanley stops
supporting the stock and managers lower down in the IPO book who
were hoping for an early surge decide to get out before going
underwater.
* Wanda Group, one of China's largest theatre owners, has
agreed to buy AMC Entertainment in a deal valued at $2.6
billion, creating the world's biggest cinema operator, the
companies said.
* Chinese traders have defaulted on some thermal coal
contracts following a drop in prices over the past month,
traders said on Monday, providing more evidence that a slowdown
in the world's second-largest economy is hitting the appetite
for commodities.
* The coal defaults also come after sources at steel mills
and traders said last week that some iron ore shipments had been
postponed. China is the world's biggest consumer of iron ore,
coal and other base metals, but recent data has shown the
economy cooling more quickly than expected.
* The chief executives of Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd come face to face on Monday in
court-directed mediation in the United States over a dispute in
which the iPhone maker claims the Korean firm has "slavishly"
copied some of its products.
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by
Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for
the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood
in what has been a gloomy month for equity markets.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 73.11
points, or 0.59 percent, to 12,369.38. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 9.64 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,295.22. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 34.90 points, or 1.24
percent, to 2,778.79.