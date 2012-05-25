U.S. stock index futures signal higher open

PARIS May 25 * U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the
S&P 500 up 0.52 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.3
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.48 percent at 0815
GMT.
* European stocks rose in morning trade, adding to the
previous session's recovery rally as mounting expectation of
further stimulus measures from central banks prompted short
sellers to cash in profits and bargain hunters to start looking
at battered shares.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the release of the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers
final May consumer sentiment index, due at 1355 GMT. Economists
in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 77.8, a repeat of the
preliminary May reading.
* Morgan Stanley will adjust thousands of trades to
ensure outstanding limit orders to sell will be filled at no
more than $42.99 a share for Facebook stock from last
Friday's botched initial public offering, the firm told its
brokers on Thursday, according to several who listened to the
call.
* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc independent
director Douglas Daft resigned from the board this week, at a
time when concerns about slowing growth and allegations of
accounting malpractice have hammered the stock.
* VeriFone Systems Inc reported a modestly
better-than-expected quarterly profit, as its acquisition of
Hypercom boosted sales, but the maker of credit card swipe
machines forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts'
estimates.
* BlackRock Inc's Global Resources team increased
its Chesapeake Energy Corp stake to 4 million shares
from fewer than 1 million shares, a source familiar with the
situation said on Thursday.
* U.S. generic drug maker Mylan Inc settled a patent
infringement suit with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of
Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co, related to the Japanese
drugmaker's bronchitis medicine Brovana.
* PayPal has made deals with 15 retailers including Toys R
Us, J C Penney and Barnes & Noble that will
allow consumers to pay for purchases with their cellphones while
expanding the online payment company's service into additional
physical stores.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third session
marked by late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after NetApp gave
a weak revenue forecast, casting doubt on the outlook for tech
spending.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.60
points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,529.75. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.82 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,320.68.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.74 points, or
0.38 percent, at 2,839.38.