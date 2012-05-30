U.S. stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS May 30 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with
futures for the S&P 500 down 0.91 percent, Dow Jones
futures down 0.77 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures
down 0.95 percent at 0925 GMT.
* European shares slipped and the euro touched a 23-month
low on Wednesday as investors worried that Spain's banking
problems would push its borrowing costs to unsustainable levels,
while worries over Italy's borrowing costs also rattled
investors.
* Charts show the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index's 50-day moving average crossing below the 200-day moving
average in early trading on Wednesday, a strongly bearish
technical signal called 'death cross', which usually means
further losses in the index six months down the road.
* Facebook has received notice that U.S. antitrust
regulators will give its proposed purchase of the popular
photo-sharing app maker Instagram a lengthy investigation, an
industry source told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Smartphone maker HTC said on Wednesday its
latest smartphones have passed a U.S. customs review, clearing
the way for it to ramp up sales in the United States as it looks
to turn around a decline in what was once its largest market.
* Research In Motion Ltd has hired bankers
for a far-reaching strategic review and to look for partnerships
as the BlackBerry-maker warned it would likely report a shock
fiscal first-quarter operating loss.
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc is among potential
bidders for private equity-owned Infastech, a Singapore-based
industrial fastener maker with revenues of more than $500
million, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said
technology for televisions was of "intense interest" but
stressed the company's efforts would unfold gradually amid
speculation the iPad and iPhone maker was on the brink of
unveiling a revolutionary iTV.
* On the macro front, investors awaited pending home sales
for April. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.1 percent
rise compared with a 4.1 percent rise in the previous month.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as signs Greece would stay in
the euro zone were enough to spark buying in what has been a
weak month for equities, while Facebook plumbed new lows on high
volume.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.86
points, or 1.01 percent, to 12,580.69. The S&P 500 Index
added 14.60 points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,332.42. The Nasdaq
Composite gained 33.46 points, or 1.18 percent, to
2,870.99.