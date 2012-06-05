U.S. stock futures signal Wall St may edge up at open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open
on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500,
the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.1-0.3
percent.
* Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly
traded energy company, is considering exporting liquefied
natural gas from the United States, CEO Rex Tillerson said on
Tuesday.
* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release at 1145 GMT chain store sales
for the week ended June 2. In the previous week, sales fell 0.5
percent.
* The United States will overtake Russia as the world's
biggest natural gas producer in 2017, but it will still need
imports to feed a voracious appetite, the International Energy
Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.
* Redbook releases its retail sales index of department and
chain store sales for June at 1255 GMT. In the previous month,
sales fell 0.9 percent.
* The Institute for Supply Management releases its May
non-manufacturing index at 1400 GMT. Economists forecast a
reading of 53.5, a repeat of the April number.
* Global sales of luxury goods should rise 7 percent a year
through 2014, buoyed by a still-growing Chinese market and
barring any major economic crises, Boston Consulting Group
forecast on Tuesday.
* The value of U.S. hotel deals for the first five months of
2012 came to $5.1 billion, down from $6.4 billion a year
earlier, research from Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels indicated as
attendees at a New York hospitality industry conference said
they expected more hotel transactions this year.
* European equities rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday,
with investors lured by beaten-down valuations and expectations
that global policymakers could soon act to stimulate economic
growth. The UK market is closed for a holiday.
* Finance chiefs of the Group of Seven leading
industrialised powers will hold emergency talks on the euro zone
debt crisis on Tuesday in a sign of heightened global alarm
about the threat posed by strains inside the 17-nation monetary
union.
* The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after recent sharp
losses, though worries about the European debt crisis and weaker
U.S. data kept investors wary of equities.
* The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 17.11
points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,101.46 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.14 of a point, or
0.01 percent, to 1,278.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 12.53 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 2,760.01.