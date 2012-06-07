U.S. stock index futures signal pause after sharp rally

PARIS, June 7 * U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Thursday following
the previous session's sharp rally, with futures for the S&P 500
up 0.33 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.20 percent
and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.22 percent at 0923 GMT.
* European stocks were up 0.6 percent in morning trade,
adding to the previous session's sharp rally, as investors bet
policymakers in Europe could soon unveil measures to prop up
ailing Spanish banks and that further U.S. monetary stimulus may
be on the way.
* The Federal Reserve's second-highest official on Wednesday
laid out the case for the U.S. central bank to provide more
support to a fragile economy as financial turmoil in Europe
mounts.
Janet Yellen, the vice chair of the Fed, cited risks from
ongoing housing problems, a weak jobs market and worsening
financial conditions in a speech in Boston. Her views carry
great weight with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, and her comments
suggest that the Fed may be close to easing policy again.
* On the euro zone front, even though Spain has not yet
requested assistance and is resisting being placed under
international supervision, Germany and European Union officials
are urgently exploring ways to rescue the country's banking
sector, sources said.
* Spain met strong demand when it sold 2.1 billion euros
($2.62 billion) of medium- and long-term bonds, passing a key
test of its ability to tap investors after a minister said
earlier this week the country was being cut off from the
markets.
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co acquired 100 percent
ownership of its Nippon Giant Tire (NGT) unit in Japan for an
undisclosed amount.
* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc is in talks
with pharmaceutical companies about developing drinks for its
Keurig brewers that it hopes could aid the health of consumers
and company margins, a senior executive said.
* Chesapeake Energy Corp need not delay its
scheduled annual meeting on Friday to allow shareholders more
time to investigate the financial dealings of the natural gas
company's embattled chief executive, Aubrey McClendon, a federal
judge ruled.
* Shares of HTC fell to their lowest intraday
level in more than two years on Thursday after the smartphone
maker warned of lower revenues and was named in a patent lawsuit
by rival Apple Inc.
* May's stock market rout dealt a blow to many on Wall
Street including several big hedge fund stars whose bets on
prominent U.S. companies looked badly timed.
* Oracle Corp launched a new suite of cloud-based
products on Wednesday to try to catch up with smaller but
nimbler vendors, such as Salesforce.com Inc, in the
business of hosting and distributing software via the Internet.
* Twitter has generated more advertising revenue from its
mobile platform than from its website on many days in the last
quarter, CEO Dick Costolo said on Wednesday, highlighting
Twitter's progress in squeezing ad dollars out of the growing
number of smartphone and tablet users worldwide.
* U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its
best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled
banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound
from recent selling.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 286.84
points, or 2.37 percent, at 12,414.79. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 29.63 points, or 2.30 percent, at 1,315.13.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 66.61 points, or 2.40
percent, at 2,844.72.