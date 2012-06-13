U.S. stock index futures signal slightly lower open

PARIS, June 13 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a slightly lower open on Wall Street on Wednesday,
with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.09 percent, Dow Jones
futures down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures
down 0.13 percent at 0923 GMT.
* European stocks dipped on Wednesday morning, dragged by
lingering concerns over the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain,
but gains in defensive sectors such as utilities and healthcare
helped limit the losses.
* China's annual economic growth could fall below 7 percent
in the second quarter if weak activity persists in June, an
influential government adviser was quoted on Wednesday as
saying.
"GDP growth in the second quarter could fall below 7 percent
if there is no significant improvements in economic data for
June," the overseas edition of the People's Daily quoted Zheng
Xinli, deputy head of the China Center for International
Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), a top government think-tank, as
saying.
* Investors expected a raft of macro data, including May
retail sales, due at 1230 GMT, as well as the Producer Price
Index, also due at 1230 GMT.
* Johnson & Johnson said it expects to complete its
$19.7 billion purchase of Swiss medical device maker Synthes on
Thursday and that the deal will slightly boost company profit
this year, rather than being a moderate drag on earnings as
previously expected.
* Bank of America Corp expects to reduce its
long-term debt by about $40 billion in the second quarter,
eliminating interest expense of $230 million per quarter, Chief
Financial Officer Bruce Thompson said.
* Dell Inc aims to raise its target on dividends
and share buybacks to 20 to 35 percent of free cash flow, saying
its corporate software and services business is on track to grow
by an average of 10 percent annually until fiscal 2016.
* Casey's General Stores reported quarterly
earnings that missed Wall Street estimates on lower gasoline
margins and higher operating expenses, sending its shares down
as much as 5 percent after the bell.
* JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will tell lawmakers
that the bank's recent multibillion-dollar trading loss occurred
because poorly managed traders embarked in January on a
misguided hedging strategy they did not fully understand.
His written testimony prepared for a hearing on Wednesday
gives a few more details about what went wrong, and what the
nation's largest bank by assets plans to do about it.
* Verizon Wireless is undertaking a massive overhaul of its
prices by raising fees for data services like mobile web surfing
while offering unlimited calls and texts, as it aims to increase
data revenue and protect its older business lines.
* Social networking website LinkedIn Corp said it
will provide an additional layer of online security to its
members following last week's data breach, while adding that
stolen passwords were not published with corresponding email
logins.
* An experimental Merck & Co insomnia drug
significantly reduced the time it took patients to fall asleep
and helped them stay asleep longer, according to data from a
pair of pivotal late-stage studies.
* Concerns that Detroit may miss a payment due Friday on its
pension debt led Fitch Ratings to lower the city's already
junk-level ratings into the C category on Tuesday, denoting a
higher chance of default.
* U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt
markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than
1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs.
* For the day the Dow Jones industrial average gained
162.57 points, or 1.31 percent, to 12,573.80. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 15.25 points, or 1.17 percent, to
1,324.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 33.34 points,
or 1.19 percent, to 2,843.07.