US stock futures signal pause; eyes on Spain, Italy

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
PARIS, June 14 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.02 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.02 percent at 0925 GMT.
* European stocks dropped 1 percent and the euro turned lower on the day against the dollar on Thursday morning after benchmark 10-year Spanish government bond yields rose to hit 7 percent, a level deemed too expensive for a sovereign to continue borrowing cash over the long term.
* Moody's slashed its rating on Spanish government debt by three notches to 'Baa3' from 'A3', saying the newly-approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks will increase the country's debt burden.
* Italy was also in the spotlight as the country's borrowing costs jumped at a bond auction on Thursday.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the monthly U.S. Consumer Price Index, due at 1230 GMT, as well as first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended June 9, at the same time.
* Tech shares will be in the spotlight after loss-making Finnish cellphone maker Nokia said it plans to cut another 10,000 jobs globally in its biggest revamp in recent history, while it warned the second-quarter loss from its cellphone business would be larger than expected.
* Stockton, California, faces a growing likelihood of defaulting on some of its debt obligations as the conclusion of confidential talks with its creditors aimed at averting bankruptcy nears, Moody's Investors Service said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.42 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,496.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 9.30 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,314.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 24.46 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,818.61.
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.