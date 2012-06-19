U.S. stock index futures mixed; Oracle eyed

PARIS, June 19 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures
for the S&P 500 down 0.14 percent, Dow Jones
futures up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures flat at
0836 GMT.
* Oracle Corp will be in focus after it reported
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit after the bell on
Monday, releasing the results three days ahead of schedule after
news of the pending departure of a senior sales executive fueled
concerns that business was stagnating. Shares of the company
traded in Frankfurt were up 4.7 percent.
* European stocks were mixed on Tuesday morning, with euro
zone peripheral shares losing ground ahead of a key debt auction
by Spain, set to issue between 2 billion and 3 billion euros
($2.52 billion-$3.79 billion) of 12- and 18-month debt.
* The yield on Spanish 10-year bonds hit a fresh high of
above 7 percent on Monday, a key threshold above which borrowing
costs become too expensive for a country to afford over the long
term. Such levels have previously led to bailouts in Greece,
Ireland and Portugal.
* The Group of 20 leading and emerging economies will "take
the necessary actions" to strengthen the global economy, and if
growth weakens substantially, countries without heavy debt loads
stand ready to stimulate their economies, according to a draft
communique from the G0 summit.
* Microsoft Corp introduced its own line of tablet
computers on Monday at a much-hyped press event in Los Angeles,
marking a major strategic shift for the software giant as it
struggles to compete with Apple Inc and re-invent its
aging Windows franchise.
* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, the private equity
company, has bought hedge fund money manager Prisma Capital
Partners LP, marking the latest move by the private equity
sector to boost assets by bolting on smaller funds-of-funds
shops.
* Julius Baer is in talks with Bank of America
about buying Merrill Lynch's non-U.S. wealth management
unit, reported to be worth up to $2 billion and which would see
the acquisition-hungry Swiss private bank land another big deal.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co will provide an update on its
chief investment office (CIO) when it reports second-quarter
financial results on July 13.
* Goldman Sachs has paid for the bulk of former board
member Rajat Gupta's legal defense in an insider trading case
that ended in his conviction, the New York Times reported,
citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
* On the macro front, investors awaited housing starts and
permits for May. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a
720,000 annualized rate for starts versus 717,000 in April, and
a total of 728,000 permits compared with 723,000 in the prior
month.
* The Nasdaq advanced on Monday, propelled by a rally in
Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe's debt
crisis is in danger of worsening limited broader gains.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.28
points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,741.89. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.94 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,344.78.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.53 points, or 0.78
percent, at 2,895.33.