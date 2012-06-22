U.S. stock index futures rise; banks in focus

PARIS, June 22 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the
S&P 500 up 0.45 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.25
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.4 percent at 0916
GMT.
* Banks will be in the spotlight after ratings agency
Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's biggest banks on Thursday,
lowering credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the
risk of losses they face from volatile capital markets
activities.
* Morgan Stanley, one of the most closely watched
firms in the much anticipated review, had its long-term debt
rating lowered by just two notches, one level less than had been
expected, sending its stock up sharply in after-hours trading.
* European stocks lost ground in morning trade, led lower
by cyclical firms such as BASF and BHP Billiton
, as recent poor macroeconomic data raised concerns about
the pace of global economic recovery.
* The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain will try
to find common ground in Rome on Friday to restore confidence in
the euro zone ahead of a full EU summit next week. High
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy have recently eased on hopes
for policy initiatives at the Brussels summit on June 28/29.
* Spanish stocks bucked the trend on Friday, with the IBEX
index gaining 1.4 percent after independent audits
showed Spain's banks will need up to 62 billion euros ($78
billion) in capital needs under stressed economic conditions,
lower than the 100 billion euro bailout fund Spain will receive
to address its banking crisis.
* Weakening business activity worldwide is hitting U.S.
companies where it hurts, with more of them signaling
disappointing results than at any time over the past decade.
* Many bellwether companies, including two Dow components,
have come out in recent days with profit warnings, and the
slowing in Europe has been cited as a major factor for those
outlooks.
* Retail fund investors were net sellers of U.S.-domiciled
equity funds, taking the opposite view of professional investors
who were net buyers in the week ended June 20, data from Thomson
Reuters Lipper showed on Thursday.
* Mergers and acquisitions activity fell 25 percent
worldwide in the first half of 2012 as global economic
uncertainty reined in companies' expansion plans - and bankers
don't expect much improvement over the rest of the year.
* Best Buy Co Inc's acting CEO promised on Thursday
to tackle the unwieldy size of the world's largest consumer
electronics chain, just months after investors gave a
thumbs-down to its restructuring efforts.
* Logistics company Ryder Systems Inc cut its
quarterly earnings forecast, citing lower demand for its
commercial rental services.
* U.S. private equity fund Carlyle Group is in talks
with banks to refinance A$1.9 billion ($1.9 billion) in loans
used to buy out Australian equipment hire company Coates Hire
Ltd, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.