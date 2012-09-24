U.S. stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS, Sept 24 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.34 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.3 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.18 percent at 0902 GMT.

* European shares and the euro followed a broad range of riskier assets lower on Monday as investors refocused attention from central bank stimulus schemes to weak economic fundamentals and a new range of risks in the euro zone's debt crisis.

* German business sentiment dropped for a fifth successive month in September to its lowest level since early 2010, showing even the strongest of Europe's economies is succumbing to an economic downturn.

* Bank of America Merrill Lynch sustained a loss of nearly $10 million on Friday due to an "operational error" in handling of stock option trades known as dividend trades by the company's Merrill Pro unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

* Unionized workers at Ford Motor Co's Canadian operations have voted in favor of a four-year labor agreement with the company, the Canadian Auto Workers union and Ford said on Sunday.

* Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group closed its Taiyuan plant in northern China on Monday after what the company called a "personal" dispute spiraled into a brawl involving 2,000 workers in a dormitory late on Sunday night, injuring 40. The Taiyuan plant, which employs about 79,000 workers, makes automobile electronic components, consumer electronic components and precision moldings. An employee told Reuters the plant also makes parts and assembles Apple's iPhone 5.

* U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday even though investors welcomed Spain's efforts to seek a bailout and cheered Apple's newest iPhone that went on sale today, driving its shares to a record high.

* The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 17.46 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 13,579.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.11 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to finish at 1,460.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 4.00 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 3,179.96.