U.S. stock index futures signal flat to lower open

PARIS, Sept 26 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a flat to lower open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with
futures for the S&P 500 up 0.01 percent, Dow Jones
futures down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures
down 0.1 percent at 0924 GMT.
* In Europe, shares fell sharply and the euro hit a two-week
low as opposition within the euro zone to budget austerity
measures unnerved investors already worried about a weak global
growth outlook.
* Contract manufacturer Jabil Circuit missed
quarterly profit expectations and forecast weak first-quarter
results as it continues to grapple with low demand in some
business segments.
* Yahoo chief executive Marissa Mayer laid out
broad goals for the Internet group on Tuesday in her first
companywide address.
* A U.S. judge has certified a class action lawsuit against
Costco Wholesale over allegations of gender
discrimination in its promotion practices.
* General Electric sold about a quarter of its stake
in Bank of Ayudhya under a plan to shed non-core
assets, after the value of its five-year investment in
Thailand's most profitable bank more than doubled.
* An elections court in Brazil has ordered the arrest of
Google's most senior executive in the country after the
company failed to take down YouTube videos attacking a local
mayoral candidate.
* International Business Machines will announce on
Wednesday it is to ramp up efforts to sell cloud-computing
services to mid-size businesses, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
* Barnes & Noble took a shot at Amazon.com
on Wednesday, unveiling its own lighter and thinner
hi-definition tablets which can accommodate multiple users in a
bid to win a bigger share of a growing market.
* Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 2.26
percent in the first half of September. As of Sept. 14, short
interest rose to about 14.02 billion shares compared with 13.71
billion shares as of Aug. 31.
* On the economic front, investors will keep an eye on new
home sales for August, due at 1400 GMT, as well as on a speech
by Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans
before the Lake Shore Chamber of Commerce 8th Annual Business
Expo, at around 1715 GMT.
* The S&P 500 suffered its worst day since June on Tuesday,
pulled lower by Caterpillar which cut its profit
outlook, the latest high-profile company to warn about growth.
* The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 101.37
points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,457.55. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 15.30 points, or 1.05 percent, at
1,441.59, its fourth day of losses. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 43.06 points, or 1.36 percent, at 3,117.73.