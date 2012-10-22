U.S. stock index futures edge higher, earnings in focus

LONDON Oct 22 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures
for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
rising 0.3 to 0.4 percent.
* Wall Street is likely to take its cues from quarterly
reports as earnings take center stage, with a slew of major
companies reporting results this week. Companies announcing
results on Monday include Caterpillar, Yahoo
and Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold.
* European stocks fell 0.1 percent, with a key
index slipping further from a one-month high hit last week as
investors worried about corporate profits after a string of
disappointing results.
* U.S. agriculture giant Archer Daniels Midland has
bid $2.8 billion for GrainCorp, sending shares in
Australia's last independent grains handler soaring, as markets
bet on a higher offer price or rival bids being flushed out.
* An investor group led by private equity firm Permira
Advisers LLP has agreed to buy genealogy website Ancestry.com
Inc for about $1.6 billion, or $32 a share, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the deal.
* China's top leaders have asked policy think-tanks to draw
up their most ambitious economic reform proposals in decades
that could curb the power of state firms and give more freedom
to the setting of interest rates and the yuan currency.
* European Union leaders face two months of tough bargaining
on money, power and the future governance of the euro zone
before they can boost confidence that the existential threat to
the single currency has faded.
* Japan's exports tumbled in the year to September at their
sharpest pace since the aftermath of last year's earthquake,
while the Bank of Japan cut its outlook for local regional
economies due to a row with China and weak global demand.
* U.S. stocks ended the week on Friday with their worst day
since late June after Dow components General Electric and
McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's
health, added to a disappointing earnings season.
* The Dow Jones industrial average lost 205.43
points, or 1.52 percent, to close at 13,343.51. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index fell 24.15 points, or 1.66 percent, to
1,433.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 67.24 points,
or 2.19 percent, to close at 3,005.62.