U.S. stock index futures signal lower open

PARIS Oct 23 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500
down 0.71 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.54 percent
and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.7 percent at 0937 GMT.
* European stocks were down 0.6 percent in morning trade, as
investors fretted about lacklustre corporate results and a
credit rating downgrade of five Spanish regional governments.
* Investors awaited earnings from a number of major U.S.
companies such as DuPont, 3M, United Technologies
and UPS.
* Yahoo will be in the spotlight after the Internet
company's quarterly earnings beat expectations and its chief
executive officer said it is economically attractive to buy back
the stock at current price levels.
* Texas Instruments Inc's quarterly revenue fell as
demand for its chips slipped on economic concerns, and the
company forecast more weakness this quarter in all its customer
segments.
* Western Digital Corp's first-quarter profit topped
lowered Wall Street expectations but the company said slowing PC
sales and falling IT spending would hurt current-quarter sales
and eat into margins.
* Johnson Controls Inc, an auto parts supplier, said
on Monday it will report a pre-tax charge between $225 million
and $275 million in the fourth quarter as it cuts jobs and
consolidates factories.
* Apple Inc is expected to make its biggest product
move on Tuesday since debuting the iPad two years ago, launching
a smaller, cheaper tablet into a market staked out by Amazon.com
Inc and Google Inc.
* A new lawsuit accused Wal-Mart Stores Inc and two
staffing agencies of requiring temporary employees to show up
early for work, stay late, and work through lunch at the world's
largest retailer.
* The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat on Monday
after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower global growth
hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat
expectations.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.38 points,
or 0.02 percent, to close at 13,345.89. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index inched up just 0.63 of a point, or 0.04
percent, to 1,433.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose
11.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 3,016.96.