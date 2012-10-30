U.S. stock index futures edge lower; cash indexes shut

LONDON Oct 30 U.S. stock index futures traded a
touch lower on Tuesday, with cash equity indexes set to remain
closed for a second day due to a severe storm hitting the East
Coast.
* Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent, Dow Jones
futures shed 0.1 percent and contracts on the Nasdaq 100
were down 0.4 percent at 0940 GMT.
* Sandy, one of the biggest storms ever to hit the United
States, battered the nation's eastern seaboard on Tuesday,
swamping New York City streets with record levels of floodwater,
blacking out power to millions of people and bringing transport
to a halt through much of the region.
* NYSE Euronext said it plans to test a new
contingency plan to help resume trading as Wall Street turns its
attention to whether markets can resume functioning on
Wednesday. That is a key session because it marks the end of the
month, when traders price portfolios.
* The storm also prompted dozens of companies, including
Pfizer, McGraw-Hill, Thomson Reuters,
Ralph Lauren and Time Warner, to delay their
quarterly results.
* Ford is expected to report third-quarter earnings per
share of $0.30, down from $0.46 last year, and analysts will
focus on the automaker's operations in Europe, where the company
will be cutting costs, according to recent interviews with the
management.
* Video-games makers Electronic Arts and Take-Two
Interactive Software also post quarterly results. EA's
holiday release Medal Of Honor has not yet generated the buzz
the company had expected and this could push the company to
lower its 2013 guidance, analysts say.
* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook on Monday pushed out the
powerful head of the company's mobile software products group,
sources said, in a major management shake-up that also claimed
the recently hired chief of the retail stores division.
* European stocks rose on Tuesday, led by Swiss bank UBS
after it confirmed cost-cutting plans and UK energy
firm BP after it raised its dividend.
* Japan's Nikkei average fell 1 percent to a
two-week closing low on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan eased
monetary policy by increasing the size of its asset-buying and
lending programme by $138 billion, largely as expected.
* S&P 500 futures fell 4.9 points on Monday and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 69 points
and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 fell 15.75 points.